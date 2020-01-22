MaxPreps/WBCA Players of the Week: January 13, 2020 - January 19, 2020
MaxPreps/WBCA High School Players of the Week announced January 19, 2019.
The WBCA has announced its High School Players of the Week presented by MaxPreps and Wilson Sporting Goods for the week ending on January 19, 2019.
Now in its fifth year, the WBCA High School Player of the Week presented by Wilson is awarded to a deserving student-athlete who demonstrated outstanding play throughout the week in her respective region of the country. Head coaches submit nominations each week and the WBCA selects the individual based on stats that were submitted.
Here are this week's honorees:
Region 1
Ashanti Frazier, Newington High School (Newington, Conn.)
Region 2
Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis High School (Bellwood, Pa.)
Region 3
Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship High School (Apex, N.C.)
Region 4
Ambranette Storr, Kankakee High School (Kankakee, Ill.)
Region 5
Aleah Asare, Osceola High School (Osceola, Mo.)
Region 6
Tierney Coleman, Trinity Christian School (Cedar Hill, Texas)
Region 7
Alyssa Brown, Sahuaro High School (Tucson, Ariz.)
Region 8
Jenna Kurz, Yosemite High School (Oakhurst, Calif.)
Region 9
Erica Turral, Lincoln High School (Tallahassee, Fla.)
LEARN MORE: MaxPreps/WBCA Player of The Week & Previous Winners
