Jo-Jo Wright, a sophomore rising star point guard at Uniondale High School in New York, died Wednesday in a car crash. He was 15 years old.

The police report, as first reported by Newsday, reveals that Wright was in the back seat of a 2012 Honda CRV when it collided with a 2006 Toyota, forcing the CRV to hit a pole.

"I am devastated," Uniondale coach Tom Diana said. "He was the best. A different kind of kid. He was funny and playful and full of life. ... And he might have been one of the most talented players to ever walk the halls at our school. He had a great future."

Wright was on his way to an off-campus gym to continue training as the high school's facilities are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior teammate Moses Styles was also in the car and is recovering at an area hospital.

"I know this gets lost because of what a great basketball player he was, but he was an even better person," Diana said. "He had goals but he was always a good person.



"[Wright] wanted to be a big-time player and he had a work ethic to match that," he added. "I don't know who worked harder. It's great when your best player is also your hardest worker. I have no doubt he could have become whatever he wanted in basketball."

Last season as a freshman, Wright averaged 19 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals during campaign that took Uniondale to the Nassau County title game.