No. 2 Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)
Head coach: Bill Armstrong
2022-23 record: 27-1
National ranking: No. 1
GEICO Nationals history: One title (2023), two appearances (5-1)
Players to watch
G — T.O. Barrett
Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. 88 | Status: Committed to Missouri
F — Brandon Benjamin
Height: 6-8 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
C — James Brown
Height: 6-10 | Class: Senior (2024)
National rank: No. 91 | Status: Committed to North Carolina
G — Jasper Johnson
Height: 6-4 | Class: Junior (2025)National rank: No. 10 | Status: Uncommitted
G — Tre Johnson
Height: 6-6 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. 5 | Status: Uncommitted
G — Labaron Philon
Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. ...
