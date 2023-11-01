bf3c5be4-8212-438f-989e-01b06f619cf6-original.jpg

No. 2 Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Head coach: Bill Armstrong

2022-23 record: 27-1

National ranking: No. 1

GEICO Nationals history: One title (2023), two appearances (5-1)

Players to watch

G — T.O. Barrett

Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. 88 | Status: Committed to Missouri

F — Brandon Benjamin

Height: 6-8 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

C — James Brown

Height: 6-10 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. 91 | Status: Committed to North Carolina

G — Jasper Johnson

Height: 6-4 | Class: Junior (2025)

National rank: No. 10 | Status: Uncommitted

G — Tre Johnson

Height: 6-6 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. 5 | Status: Uncommitted

G — Labaron Philon

Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 