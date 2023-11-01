0e205f6f-3dd0-4b7e-9d37-b05c35be2854-original.jpg

No. 6 AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Head coach: Pete Kaffey

2022-23 record: 24-7

National ranking: No. 3

GEICO Nationals history: Three appearances (3-3)

Players to watch

C — Luke Bamgboye

Height: 6-10 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. 147 | Status: Uncommitted

G — Jeremiah Fears

Height: 6-3 | Class: Junior (2025)

National rank: No. 44 | Status: Uncommitted

G — Del Jones

Height: 6-2 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. 130 | Status: Committed to Clemson

C — Ethan Lathan

Height: 6-10 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. 116 | Status: Uncommitted

G — Cam Miles

Height: 6-2 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

F — Jayce Nathaniel

Height: 6-8 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Jamari Phillips

Height: 6-3 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. ...

