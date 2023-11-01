No. 6 AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)
Head coach: Pete Kaffey
2022-23 record: 24-7
National ranking: No. 3
GEICO Nationals history: Three appearances (3-3)
Players to watch
C — Luke Bamgboye
Height: 6-10 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. 147 | Status: Uncommitted
G — Jeremiah Fears
Height: 6-3 | Class: Junior (2025)
National rank: No. 44 | Status: Uncommitted
G — Del Jones
Height: 6-2 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. 130 | Status: Committed to Clemson
C — Ethan Lathan
Height: 6-10 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. 116 | Status: Uncommitted
G — Cam Miles
Height: 6-2 | Class: Senior (2024)
National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
F — Jayce Nathaniel
Height: 6-8 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Jamari Phillips
Height: 6-3 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com