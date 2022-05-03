Many sons of current and former NBA players are currently carving their own paths in the game of basketball. Today, we highlight five of the top prospects in high school basketball with an elite basketball lineage.

Top-ranked Class of 2023 prospect D.J. Wagner is the headliner, as the talented guard earned first team MaxPreps Junior All-America honors after averaging 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists per game to guide Camden (N.J.) to the No. 9 spot in the final MaxPreps Top 25 rankings. D.J. is the son of Dajuan Wagner and grandson of former Lakers guard Milt Wagner.

MaxPreps National Freshman Player of the Year Cameron Boozer may have the most potential of any on this list as the top player in the Class of 2025 averaged 18.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 blocks to lead Columbus (Miami) to the state title in Florida's highest classification. ...

