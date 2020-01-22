2019-20 MaxPreps Cup fall state-by-state leaders

Video: 2019 Fall MaxPreps Cup - Carmel

The Indiana school finished second in 2018-19 and continues its dominance after the fall season of 2019-2020.

Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) is the fall leader in the MaxPreps Cup standings, but it also holds the largest lead in the state competition, leading the next highest qualifier by 584 points. The Redhawks sports programs have 1,033 points, leading Rice Memorial, which has 449 points.

The closest competition comes in Michigan, where Mercy (Farmington Hills) and Pioneer (Ann Arbor) are tied for the state lead with 570 points. Additionally, Forest Hills Northern and East Grand Rapids are knotted in the fifth place with 400 points each.

See the list below for the top five schools in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

The MaxPreps Cup is a system used by MaxPreps to determine the No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com