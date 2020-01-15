After retirement of Antonio Gates, son looks to keep family football legacy alive

Video: Antonio Gates Jr. highlights

Son of former Chargers tight end caught 32 passes in 2019.

As one one gate closes, another opens.

Antonio Gates announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, just a few weeks after his son by the same name was named to the Detroit Free Press All-West high school football team.Antonio Gates Jr., a 6-foot-1, 180-pound sophomore receiver at Fordson (Dearborn, Mich.), had 32 catches for more than 600 yards and five touchdowns in the 2019 seasons, earning first-team all honors.

His father just completed an illustrious 16-year career – all with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com