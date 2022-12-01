The Thompson Warriors just captured the Alabama Class 7A state championship, and there is reason to believe they will be a championship contender for a while. That is because 14-year-old quarterback Trent Seaborn, an eighth-grader, led Thompson to the big win.

Late in the season, three-star quarterback Zach Sims went down with injury, and Seaborn took his place. With Seaborn at the helm of the offense, the Warriors went on a run in the playoffs, and it culminated with a 49-24 win over Auburn High School in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Wednesday night.

After taking over as the starter, Seaborn completed 71.4% of his passes for 1,181 yards and 14 touchdowns. In the championship game against Auburn High, Seaborn connected on 12 of his 14 pass attempts for 207 yards and five touchdowns, which was a 7A Super 7 record.

Seaborn spoke to Auburn247 about the experience of leading a team to a state championship as an eighth-grader.

"I can't even fathom how crazy that whole game was," Seaborn said. "Honestly it was the whole season. Our team has gone through so much adversity. I have never experienced that before. To give all the glory to, is God. Also most of all, Zach Sims (Thompson's starting quarterback to open the season) has been my older brother the whole season. We just support each other so much. Our bond is never going to be broken. I can't explain how happy I am to have him in my life."

Seaborn already has three scholarship offers from Maryland, Troy and Northern Colorado, and that list is likely to grow exponentially with four high school seasons ahead. For now, Seaborn is just trying to continue his development.

"I try to block it out and try not to worry about it," Seaborn said. "I'm just working on developing my craft and working on my chemistry with the up-and-coming receivers."