The high school football season is winding down across the country as many states have crowned champions while others are in the final stages of postseason play.

Alaska was the first state to finish as West Anchorage (Anchorage, Alaska) won the Division I title with a 34-21 victory over South Anchorage. From The Last Frontier to the Lone Star State, MaxPreps is your home for high school football state playoff coverage. Click here to find tournaments in your state.

We will follow the postseason action across the land as well as the teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 like No. 1 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), which won the Nevada Class 5A I crown, as the Gaels look to also bring home a national championship.

Here is a list of the state champions in each division from across America and be sure to check back for the next several weeks as we fill in the list of champions. ...

