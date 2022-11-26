No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) did what no high school football team had been able to do in three seasons — beat Elijah Brown and No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) 24-22. But the Monarchs did not go down quietly, nearly erasing an 11-point fourth-quarter lead before a two-point conversion failed after a Jordon Davison touchdown.

The Braves turned a 7-7 halftime tie at the Rose Bowl into what appeared to be a comfortable lead Friday in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship game before the reigning MaxPreps National Champions made things interesting.

The Mater Dei loss ends the 34-year career of head coach Bruce Rollinson.

Brown, a junior, was 29-0 in his high school career, including a 17-7 win over Bosco earlier this season. ...

