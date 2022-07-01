St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) extended its streak of finishing ranked among the nation's top 10 for the sixth consecutive year in 2021. Loaded with talent and depth at key positions, the Braves will begin 2022 at No. 1 in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings.

Five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei headlines the talent returning for head coach Jason Negro. UIagalelei is the No. 2-ranked edge rusher in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports, and a matchup nightmare on offense at tight end. Four-star Louisville pledge Pierce Clarkson takes over as the full-time starter at quarterback after throwing for over 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns while splitting time last season. ...

