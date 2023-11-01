North Shore (Houston) has joined the Top 10 in this week's top 25 media composite high school football ranking after a 61-35 win over Atascocita. It was the sixth time this season the Mustangs have topped 40 points. The Mustangs went from unranked to No. 9 overall in CalPreps rankings, which moved their overall composite rating to 10.5.





Central (Miami) is back in the top 25 media composite. The Rockets three losses, by a combined 10 points, were to No. 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.), and No. 21 Norland (Miami).





The media composite top 25 takes into account a wide range of approaches to high school football rankings by six different outlets. ...

