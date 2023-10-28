After 54 years on the sideline at John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.), J.T. Curtis became the all-time coaching wins leader in high school football Friday night after his Patriots beat Brother Martin (New Orleans) 26-7.

With win No. 621, Curtis surpassed the late John McKissick of Summerville (S.C.), who has held the record since 1992. McKissick owned the mark for 22 years as an active coach before stepping aside in 2014.

While Curtis' legacy will always be tied to the wins record, his dominance on the state and national level should not be overlooked. John Curtis Christian (the school is named after his father) has won 28 state titles under his guidance and was recognized as national champion in 2012 by MaxPreps.

According to Wikipedia, Curtis has coached 14 players who have gone on to play in the NFL.In recent weeks, there has been confusion as to the final win total of McKissick due to a 2012 contest that went from an on-the-field loss for Summerville to a forfeit win. ...

