MaxPreps California Top 10 high school football Games of the Week
Narbonne hosts Serra in top all-California contest; St. John Bosco faces Mililani in Hawaii.
With interstate matchups all but done, California football teams can now focus on other Golden Staters.
This week's top game — No. 9 Serra (Gardena) at No. 7 Narbonne (Harbor City) — annually features many of the elite players in the state. This year is no exception with the Gauchos featuring one of the nation's top junior quarterbacks in Jacob Garcia and the Cavaliers boasting LV Bunkley-Shelton, one of the country's top wide receivers.
The Gauchos have grabbed five of the wins in the last nine meetings, including the last three straight.
Serra (Gardena) at Narbonne headlines great week of action.
The lone out-of-state game takes place in Hawaii, where Mililani hosts the nation's No. ...
