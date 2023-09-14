Xavier Gipson of the New York Jets had one of the most historic punt returns in team history on Monday Night Football. He became the first player in the NFL to return a punt for a touchdown in overtime since 2011 as the hometown team beat the Buffalo Bills 22-16 to open the season.



While a prep at Wilson (Dallas), Gipson was a prolific returner for the Wildcats, returning six punt for touchdowns and three kickoff for scores during his three years on a the varsity between 2016 and 2018.

Despite Gipson's impressive prep resume he just misses making the list on the newest entries to the MaxPreps National High School Football Record Book.

Record book: Kickoff returns and punt returns for touchdowns

The new section on punt and kickoff returns documents some incredible performances, including five punt return touchdowns in one game, 15 career punt return touchdowns and 13 kickoff return touchdowns in a career.One issue in determining punt and kickoff return records is these two categories often get confused, mixed together or simply lumped into the category of "kick returns." As a result, there are a number of record holders in state association record books, and the National Federation of High Schools record book, that are incorrectly listed.One name no longer found among the kickoff return records is former American League home run champion Roger Maris. ...

