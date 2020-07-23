Nevada on Thursday became the fifth state to move the fall season to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association pushed winter sports back to a January start and the spring calendar to an April beginning.

A release by the NIAA said specific schedule for leagues and/or regions withing the framework of the revised schedules will be created and implemented by the leagues and/or regions in each sport.

Among the changes:

• Winter season sports — practices begin Jan. 2, 2021; first contests may be held Jan. 15; last contests Feb. 20.

