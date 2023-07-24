MaxPreps shifts to defense in its position-by-position breakdown of the 2023 high school football season. We already zoned in on the offensive side looking at the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen. Now we move to the other side of the ball and start with the defensive line.

This list includes both edge rushers and interior linemen. Colin Simmons of Duncanville (Texas) headlines the players featured and the five-star playmaker led the Panthers to their first state title since 1998 last season. They beat North Shore (Houston) 28-21 in the 6A Division 1 championship.

He was one of six defensive linemen selected from the Class of 2024. ...

