St. John Bosco's DJ Uiagalelei named Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year

Video: DJ Uiagalelei highlights

Highlights from the 5-star quarterback during his senior campaign.

The list of accolades keeps growing for DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) after a monster senior season.

The Clemson-bound star was named the MaxPreps Co-Player of the Year along with Mater Dei's Bryce Young earlier this month. Cal-Hi Sports honored him with Mr. Football in California and he was also named the All-American Offensive Player of the Year.

He can now add the Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year award to his mantle. He joins Taulia Tagovailoa, Puka Nacua and Talanoa Hufanga as past winners.

The country's top-rated quarterback led the Braves to their third state championship in school history and finished the year at No. ...

