Top 10 high school football teams of the last decade
Mater Dei's 2017 squad was tops in 2010s as California, Texas each place three teams among 10 best.
Video: Top 10 high school football teams over last decade
California and Texas both have the most teams selected with three each.
All week, we've been rewinding the decade, looking back at the best high school teams, performances and coaches. Earlier, we spotlighted the best teams from each sport and now break out an expanded look at the Top 10 high school football teams of the 2010s.
There are some impressive squads on the list and some big-time programs that just missed the cut. All can make a case for their spot on the list.
California and Texas each place three teams on the list as Florida grabs two spots while Nevada and New Jersey round out the list. ...
