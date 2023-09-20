Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) begins the 2023-24 school year where it left off in 2022-23 — in first place in the MaxPreps Cup standings.



The Trojans scored 2,303 points last year in the standings for the MaxPreps Cup, which recognizes the top high school athletic programs in the nation. Wayzata was the third public school to win the award in the 12 years MaxPreps has tracked the nation's top programs.



This year, Wayzata opens the first month of the season with 426 points and Top 25 rankings in four sports — boys cross country (12th), girls cross country (17th), girls soccer (16th) and girls volleyball (17th). ...

