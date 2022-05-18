A four-year, three-sport standout from Arizona leads the nation in runs scored. Gabe Escobedo, who just finished his senior season at Miami (Ariz.), scored 64 runs to lead all baseball players throughout the country, according to the MaxPreps leaderboards.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound third baseman, outfielder and pitcher hit .556 in 30 games for the Vandals, who finished 26-5 after losing in the 2A AIA seimfinals. Escobedo, who also starred on the football field and basketball court, had 55 hits in 99 at-bats with 15 doubles, six triples and three home runs. On the mound, he was 9-2 with a 2.78 ERA with 75 strikeouts in 58 innings. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com