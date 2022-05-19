From domination in the circle, to home run leaders, this year's race for MaxPreps National Softball Player of the Year is as tight as it gets.

Below are 10 players leading the way for high school softball's highest honor. We are open to nominations and understand we may have missed potential candidates. You can email steve.montoya@viacomcbs.com with any players we should consider for our MaxPreps All-America teams.All 10 nominated players have full statistical information entered into MaxPreps. Teams that do not enter stats make forming the nominations much more difficult.

Read on for a look at the top contenders for Player of the Year (in alphabetical order based on high school).