With one California team (UCLA) represented in the 2021 NCAA College Softball World Series, that still didn't stop the Golden State from proving it's the hotbed of softball talent throughout the country, especially at the high school level.

From the Bruins' Maya Brady to Oklahoma's Tiara Jennings, 46 players across the eight remaining colleges played their high school ball in California. That's 24 more than Georgia, the next closest state.Ironwood Ridge (Tucson, Ariz.) and St. Anthony's (Long Beach, Calif.) high school have three former players who played this year on college softball's biggest stage.Below is a look at where all 185 players who made it to the College World Series played their high school softball. ...

