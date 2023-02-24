Stats
ARIDiamondbacks
OAKAthletics
  • HoHoKam StadiumMesa, AZ
TEAM STATS
0-0
.000
AVG
0
HR
0
R
0.00
ERA
0-0
.000
AVG
0
HR
0
R
0.00
ERA
PROBABLE PITCHERS
D. JamesonR
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
J. SearsL
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
PROBABLE PITCHER
.D. Jameson
R
0-0
PROBABLE PITCHER
.J. Sears
L
0-0
LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
1 C. Carroll LF-----
2 A. Thomas CF-----
3 J. McCarthy RF-----
4 E. Rivera 3B-----
5 P. Smith 1B-----
6 J. Lawlar SS-----
7 G. Moreno C-----
8 J. Hager 2B-----
9 D. Miroglio DH-----
LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
1 T. Kemp 2B-----
2 S. Brown LF-----
3 R. Laureano RF-----
4 J. Bleday CF-----
5 M. Pina C-----
6 J. Peterson 3B-----
7 D. Garcia DH-----
8 R. Noda 1B-----
9 N. Allen SS-----
INJURIES
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Evan LongoriaIllness02-24-2023Probable for start of season
Nick AhmedShoulder02-27-2023Probable for start of season
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Sam MollShoulder02-24-2023Probable for start of season
James KaprielianShoulder03-08-2023Probable for start of season
Dany JimenezShoulder02-24-2023Probable for start of season
Zach JacksonShoulder02-24-2023Probable for start of season
123456789RHE
ARI0-0
---------
OAK0-0
---------
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team
