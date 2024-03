Aledmys Diaz Groin 03-27-2024 Expected to be out until at least Mar 28

Sean Newcomb Knee 03-08-2024 Questionable for start of season

Seth Brown Back 03-08-2024 Questionable for start of season

Nick Allen Back 03-07-2024 Questionable for start of season

Freddy Tarnok Hip 04-14-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 15

Luis Medina Knee 04-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least May 1

Ken Waldichuk Elbow 05-27-2024 Expected to be out until at least May 28