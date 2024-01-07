Live
Box Score
Plays
Live
Box Score
Plays
Tweets
8th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
- PITCHER1.1 IP, 2 SO, 8 P
- BATTER0-0
5 D. Velasquez 1: Velasquez doubled to left 0-0 1ST INNING Alexander doubled to left center, Carroll scored 1 0 2ND INNING Murphy homered to left center 1 1 Bericoto singled to shallow right, Sandoval and Fitzgerald scored 1 3 3RD INNING Thomas tripled to deep center, Peterson, Gurriel and Alexander scored 4 3 Fitzgerald grounded into double play third to second to first, Slater scored, Murphy out at second 4 4 4TH INNING Luciano homered to left 4 5 5TH INNING Herrera doubled to deep center, Newman and Rivera scored 6 5 Alexander singled to shallow left center, Herrera scored, Graham to second 7 5 Peterson tripled to deep center, Johnson, Alexander and Graham scored 10 5 6TH INNING singled to shallow right, Luis scored, Herrera to third 11 5
LAST OUT
- D. Velasquez 2BVelasquez doubled to left
DUE UP 8TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Carroll RF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|.327
|.380
|.707
|6.0
|a- K. Graham PH-RF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|1.5
|B. Alexander 3B
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.420
|.442
|.640
|1.082
|9.0
|J. Fernandez 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|L. Gurriel LF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|.400
|.595
|.995
|3.0
|b- B. Johnson PH-LF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|1.5
|J. Peterson 1B
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|.267
|.405
|.400
|.805
|7.0
|K. Sim 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|E. Rivera SS
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|.186
|.280
|.256
|.536
|1.0
|c- C. Torin PH-SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-1.0
|A. Thomas CF
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.286
|.324
|.429
|.753
|5.5
|W. Patino CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|0.0
|K. Newman 2B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.194
|.293
|.306
|.598
|2.0
|J. Luis PR-2B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1.0
|J. Herrera C
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|.406
|.400
|.806
|7.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|C. Carroll RF
|2
|a- K. Graham PH-RF
|1
|B. Alexander 3B
|4
|J. Fernandez 3B
|1
|L. Gurriel LF
|1
|b- B. Johnson PH-LF
|1
|J. Peterson 1B
|3
|K. Sim 1B
|1
|E. Rivera SS
|2
|c- C. Torin PH-SS
|2
|A. Thomas CF
|3
|W. Patino CF
|1
|K. Newman 2B
|3
|J. Luis PR-2B
|1
|J. Herrera C
|4
- a-walked for Carroll in the 5th
- b-walked for Gurriel in the 5th
- c-struck out for Rivera in the 5th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Luciano SS
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|.388
|.447
|.835
|5.0
|M. Conforto LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|.400
|.333
|.733
|1.0
|J. Glowenke 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|0.0
|W. Flores 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.351
|.442
|.622
|1.063
|2.0
|B. Sabol LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|.348
|.278
|.626
|-1.0
|H. Bishop LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Soler DH
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.429
|.389
|.817
|1.0
|A. Slater PR-DH
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|.278
|.143
|.421
|1.0
|T. Murphy C
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|.400
|.500
|.900
|8.0
|D. Velasquez PR-2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|T. Fitzgerald 2B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.214
|.404
|.429
|.832
|1.5
|W. Wilson SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|P. Sandoval 3B-1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.286
|.200
|.486
|2.0
|V. Bericoto RF
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|2.5
|I. Munguia CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.378
|.452
|.622
|1.074
|0.0
|G. McCray CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|M. Luciano SS
|3
|M. Conforto LF
|2
|J. Glowenke 3B
|2
|W. Flores 1B
|2
|B. Sabol LF
|2
|H. Bishop LF
|0
|J. Soler DH
|2
|A. Slater PR-DH
|2
|T. Murphy C
|3
|D. Velasquez PR-2B
|0
|T. Fitzgerald 2B
|2
|W. Wilson SS
|0
|P. Sandoval 3B-1B
|3
|V. Bericoto RF
|3
|I. Munguia CF
|3
|G. McCray CF
|0
- 2B - C. Carroll (3), B. Alexander 2 (4), J. Herrera 2 (2)
- 3B - J. Peterson, A. Thomas (2)
- RBI - B. Alexander 2 (6), J. Peterson 3 (7), A. Thomas 3 (7), J. Herrera 2 (6)
- 2-Out RBI - B. Alexander, J. Peterson 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Carroll, K. Graham, J. Peterson 2 (2), C. Torin, A. Thomas, J. Herrera
- 2B - W. Flores (7)
- HR - M. Luciano (2), T. Murphy
- RBI - M. Luciano (9), T. Murphy (5), V. Bericoto 2 (2)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Luciano
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Flores, J. Soler
- SB - C. Carroll (3)
- CS - W. Patino
- CS - J. Glowenke
- DP - (Alexander-Newman-Peterson)
- E - L. Allen
- Outfield Assist - V. Bericoto
- E - J. Glowenke
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|L. Allen
|4.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|11.25
|2.50
|-2.0
|L. Frias
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.93
|0.96
|3.0
|K. Ginkel
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.80
|0.60
|3.5
|K. Pilkington
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12.00
|2.33
|5.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|L. Allen
|4.0
|L. Frias
|1.0
|K. Ginkel
|1.0
|K. Pilkington
|1.1
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Harrison
|3.1
|5
|4
|4
|4
|6
|0
|4.26
|1.58
|0.0
|T. Rogers
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.17
|0.78
|2.5
|T. Rogers
|0.2
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6.75
|2.10
|-5.0
|R. Walker
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|7.94
|1.76
|-1.5
|E. Miller
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.25
|1.00
|4.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|K. Harrison
|3.1
|T. Rogers
|0.2
|T. Rogers
|0.2
|R. Walker
|1.0
|E. Miller
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - L. Allen 33-27, L. Frias 8-8, K. Ginkel 5-5, K. Pilkington 8-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Allen 8-5, L. Frias 1-1, K. Ginkel 1-0, K. Pilkington 0-1
- Batters Faced - L. Allen 20, L. Frias 4, K. Ginkel 3, K. Pilkington 4
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Harrison 44-28, T. Rogers 5-4, T. Rogers 16-8, R. Walker 13-5, E. Miller 7-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Harrison 2-3, T. Rogers 0-1, T. Rogers 1-1, E. Miller 1-0
- Batters Faced - K. Harrison 20, T. Rogers 2, T. Rogers 6, R. Walker 5, E. Miller 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Grichuk LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|K. Marte 2B
|47
|10
|20
|6
|1
|3
|9
|.426
|.471
|.660
|1.130
|J. McCarthy RF
|40
|6
|11
|4
|0
|1
|11
|.275
|.293
|.400
|.693
|G. Moreno C
|27
|3
|6
|3
|1
|3
|5
|.222
|.300
|.370
|.670
|J. Pederson LF
|32
|2
|6
|4
|2
|5
|10
|.188
|.297
|.375
|.672
|G. Perdomo SS
|30
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|7
|.167
|.219
|.233
|.452
|E. Suarez 3B
|33
|6
|8
|5
|2
|3
|13
|.242
|.306
|.455
|.760
|C. Walker 1B
|34
|2
|10
|4
|1
|1
|3
|.294
|.333
|.471
|.804
|BENCH
|AB
|R. Grichuk LF
|K. Marte 2B
|47
|J. McCarthy RF
|40
|G. Moreno C
|27
|J. Pederson LF
|32
|G. Perdomo SS
|30
|E. Suarez 3B
|33
|C. Walker 1B
|34
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|P. Bailey C
|21
|4
|3
|7
|1
|4
|8
|.143
|.280
|.286
|.566
|J. Bart C
|27
|9
|11
|5
|0
|6
|7
|.407
|.514
|.444
|.959
|M. Chapman 3B
|25
|4
|7
|3
|2
|3
|5
|.280
|.400
|.560
|.960
|T. Estrada 2B
|44
|11
|15
|8
|2
|3
|9
|.341
|.383
|.568
|.951
|J. Lee CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|L. Matos CF
|51
|14
|16
|11
|4
|3
|8
|.314
|.375
|.667
|1.042
|L. Wade 1B
|43
|4
|9
|6
|1
|1
|11
|.209
|.222
|.349
|.571
|M. Yastrzemski CF
|26
|5
|6
|2
|0
|5
|8
|.231
|.375
|.346
|.721
|BENCH
|AB
|P. Bailey C
|21
|J. Bart C
|27
|M. Chapman 3B
|25
|T. Estrada 2B
|44
|J. Lee CF
|L. Matos CF
|51
|L. Wade 1B
|43
|M. Yastrzemski CF
|26
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|M. Castro RP
|0-0
|1
|6.2
|9.45
|9
|7
|0
|4
|10
|1.95
|Z. Gallen SP
|1-1
|0
|9.0
|4.00
|8
|4
|1
|4
|6
|1.33
|T. Henry SP
|1-3
|0
|17.0
|6.88
|23
|13
|3
|6
|12
|1.71
|B. Jarvis RP
|0-1
|0
|10.2
|7.59
|12
|9
|1
|4
|11
|1.50
|M. Kelly SP
|1-0
|0
|8.1
|2.16
|9
|2
|0
|1
|14
|1.20
|J. Mantiply RP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|4.50
|10
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1.83
|S. McGough RP
|0-0
|0
|8.0
|2.25
|7
|2
|0
|2
|9
|1.13
|K. Nelson RP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|3.00
|4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|1.17
|R. Nelson SP
|4-0
|0
|20.1
|2.66
|22
|6
|3
|7
|26
|1.43
|B. Pfaadt SP
|0-1
|0
|5.2
|11.12
|8
|7
|1
|1
|2
|1.59
|E. Rodriguez SP
|0-1
|0
|9.0
|8.00
|14
|8
|3
|4
|11
|2.00
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.00
|R. Thompson RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|4
|7
|1.35
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|M. Castro RP
|0-0
|Z. Gallen SP
|1-1
|T. Henry SP
|1-3
|B. Jarvis RP
|0-1
|M. Kelly SP
|1-0
|J. Mantiply RP
|0-0
|S. McGough RP
|0-0
|K. Nelson RP
|0-0
|R. Nelson SP
|4-0
|B. Pfaadt SP
|0-1
|E. Rodriguez SP
|0-1
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|R. Thompson RP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Cobb SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Doval RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1.00
|J. Hicks RP
|0-0
|0
|12.0
|3.75
|10
|5
|2
|7
|18
|1.42
|S. Hjelle RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|12.00
|5
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2.33
|L. Jackson RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|9.82
|2
|4
|1
|4
|6
|1.64
|E. Small RP
|0-1
|0
|5.2
|9.53
|10
|6
|2
|3
|8
|2.29
|B. Snell SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|L. Webb SP
|0-3
|0
|21.1
|10.97
|37
|26
|3
|3
|22
|1.88
|K. Winn SP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|3.18
|5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1.24
- NOW PITCHING1.1 IP, 2 SO, 8 P
- NOW BATTING0-0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Carroll RF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|.327
|.380
|.707
|6.0
|a- K. Graham PH-RF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|1.5
|B. Alexander 3B
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.420
|.442
|.640
|1.082
|9.0
|J. Fernandez 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|L. Gurriel LF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|.400
|.595
|.995
|3.0
|b- B. Johnson PH-LF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|1.5
|J. Peterson 1B
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|.267
|.405
|.400
|.805
|7.0
|K. Sim 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|E. Rivera SS
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|.186
|.280
|.256
|.536
|1.0
|c- C. Torin PH-SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-1.0
|A. Thomas CF
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.286
|.324
|.429
|.753
|5.5
|W. Patino CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|0.0
|K. Newman 2B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.194
|.293
|.306
|.598
|2.0
|J. Luis PR-2B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1.0
|J. Herrera C
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|.406
|.400
|.806
|7.5
|Total
|34
|11
|11
|11
|0
|9
|14
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|C. Carroll RF
|2
|a- K. Graham PH-RF
|1
|B. Alexander 3B
|4
|J. Fernandez 3B
|1
|L. Gurriel LF
|1
|b- B. Johnson PH-LF
|1
|J. Peterson 1B
|3
|K. Sim 1B
|1
|E. Rivera SS
|2
|c- C. Torin PH-SS
|2
|A. Thomas CF
|3
|W. Patino CF
|1
|K. Newman 2B
|3
|J. Luis PR-2B
|1
|J. Herrera C
|4
|Total
|34
- a-walked for Carroll in the 5th
- b-walked for Gurriel in the 5th
- c-struck out for Rivera in the 5th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Luciano SS
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|.388
|.447
|.835
|5.0
|M. Conforto LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|.400
|.333
|.733
|1.0
|J. Glowenke 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|0.0
|W. Flores 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.351
|.442
|.622
|1.063
|2.0
|B. Sabol LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|.348
|.278
|.626
|-1.0
|H. Bishop LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Soler DH
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.429
|.389
|.817
|1.0
|A. Slater PR-DH
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|.278
|.143
|.421
|1.0
|T. Murphy C
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|.400
|.500
|.900
|8.0
|D. Velasquez PR-2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|T. Fitzgerald 2B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.214
|.404
|.429
|.832
|1.5
|W. Wilson SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|P. Sandoval 3B-1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.286
|.200
|.486
|2.0
|V. Bericoto RF
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|2.5
|I. Munguia CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.378
|.452
|.622
|1.074
|0.0
|G. McCray CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|31
|5
|11
|4
|2
|1
|7
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|M. Luciano SS
|3
|M. Conforto LF
|2
|J. Glowenke 3B
|2
|W. Flores 1B
|2
|B. Sabol LF
|2
|H. Bishop LF
|0
|J. Soler DH
|2
|A. Slater PR-DH
|2
|T. Murphy C
|3
|D. Velasquez PR-2B
|0
|T. Fitzgerald 2B
|2
|W. Wilson SS
|0
|P. Sandoval 3B-1B
|3
|V. Bericoto RF
|3
|I. Munguia CF
|3
|G. McCray CF
|0
|Total
|31
- 2B - C. Carroll (3), B. Alexander 2 (4), J. Herrera 2 (2)
- 3B - J. Peterson, A. Thomas (2)
- RBI - B. Alexander 2 (6), J. Peterson 3 (7), A. Thomas 3 (7), J. Herrera 2 (6)
- 2-Out RBI - B. Alexander, J. Peterson 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Carroll, K. Graham, J. Peterson 2 (2), C. Torin, A. Thomas, J. Herrera
- 2B - W. Flores (7)
- HR - M. Luciano (2), T. Murphy
- RBI - M. Luciano (9), T. Murphy (5), V. Bericoto 2 (2)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Luciano
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Flores, J. Soler
- SB - C. Carroll (3)
- CS - W. Patino
- CS - J. Glowenke
- DP - (Alexander-Newman-Peterson)
- E - L. Allen
- Outfield Assist - V. Bericoto
- E - J. Glowenke
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|L. Allen
|4.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|11.25
|2.50
|-2.0
|L. Frias
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.93
|0.96
|3.0
|K. Ginkel
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.80
|0.60
|3.5
|K. Pilkington
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12.00
|2.33
|5.0
|Total
|7.1
|11
|5
|5
|1
|7
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|L. Allen
|4.0
|L. Frias
|1.0
|K. Ginkel
|1.0
|K. Pilkington
|1.1
|Total
|7.1
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Harrison
|3.1
|5
|4
|4
|4
|6
|0
|4.26
|1.58
|0.0
|T. Rogers
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.17
|0.78
|2.5
|T. Rogers
|0.2
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6.75
|2.10
|-5.0
|R. Walker
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|7.94
|1.76
|-1.5
|E. Miller
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.25
|1.00
|4.0
|Total
|8.0
|11
|11
|11
|9
|14
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|K. Harrison
|3.1
|T. Rogers
|0.2
|T. Rogers
|0.2
|R. Walker
|1.0
|E. Miller
|1.0
|Total
|8.0
- Pitches-Strikes - L. Allen 33-27, L. Frias 8-8, K. Ginkel 5-5, K. Pilkington 8-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Allen 8-5, L. Frias 1-1, K. Ginkel 1-0, K. Pilkington 0-1
- Batters Faced - L. Allen 20, L. Frias 4, K. Ginkel 3, K. Pilkington 4
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Harrison 44-28, T. Rogers 5-4, T. Rogers 16-8, R. Walker 13-5, E. Miller 7-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Harrison 2-3, T. Rogers 0-1, T. Rogers 1-1, E. Miller 1-0
- Batters Faced - K. Harrison 20, T. Rogers 2, T. Rogers 6, R. Walker 5, E. Miller 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Grichuk LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|K. Marte 2B
|47
|10
|20
|6
|1
|3
|9
|.426
|.471
|.660
|1.130
|J. McCarthy RF
|40
|6
|11
|4
|0
|1
|11
|.275
|.293
|.400
|.693
|G. Moreno C
|27
|3
|6
|3
|1
|3
|5
|.222
|.300
|.370
|.670
|J. Pederson LF
|32
|2
|6
|4
|2
|5
|10
|.188
|.297
|.375
|.672
|G. Perdomo SS
|30
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|7
|.167
|.219
|.233
|.452
|E. Suarez 3B
|33
|6
|8
|5
|2
|3
|13
|.242
|.306
|.455
|.760
|C. Walker 1B
|34
|2
|10
|4
|1
|1
|3
|.294
|.333
|.471
|.804
|BENCH
|AB
|R. Grichuk LF
|K. Marte 2B
|47
|J. McCarthy RF
|40
|G. Moreno C
|27
|J. Pederson LF
|32
|G. Perdomo SS
|30
|E. Suarez 3B
|33
|C. Walker 1B
|34
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|P. Bailey C
|21
|4
|3
|7
|1
|4
|8
|.143
|.280
|.286
|.566
|J. Bart C
|27
|9
|11
|5
|0
|6
|7
|.407
|.514
|.444
|.959
|M. Chapman 3B
|25
|4
|7
|3
|2
|3
|5
|.280
|.400
|.560
|.960
|T. Estrada 2B
|44
|11
|15
|8
|2
|3
|9
|.341
|.383
|.568
|.951
|J. Lee CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|L. Matos CF
|51
|14
|16
|11
|4
|3
|8
|.314
|.375
|.667
|1.042
|L. Wade 1B
|43
|4
|9
|6
|1
|1
|11
|.209
|.222
|.349
|.571
|M. Yastrzemski CF
|26
|5
|6
|2
|0
|5
|8
|.231
|.375
|.346
|.721
|BENCH
|AB
|P. Bailey C
|21
|J. Bart C
|27
|M. Chapman 3B
|25
|T. Estrada 2B
|44
|J. Lee CF
|L. Matos CF
|51
|L. Wade 1B
|43
|M. Yastrzemski CF
|26
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|M. Castro RP
|0-0
|1
|6.2
|9.45
|9
|7
|0
|4
|10
|1.95
|Z. Gallen SP
|1-1
|0
|9.0
|4.00
|8
|4
|1
|4
|6
|1.33
|T. Henry SP
|1-3
|0
|17.0
|6.88
|23
|13
|3
|6
|12
|1.71
|B. Jarvis RP
|0-1
|0
|10.2
|7.59
|12
|9
|1
|4
|11
|1.50
|M. Kelly SP
|1-0
|0
|8.1
|2.16
|9
|2
|0
|1
|14
|1.20
|J. Mantiply RP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|4.50
|10
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1.83
|S. McGough RP
|0-0
|0
|8.0
|2.25
|7
|2
|0
|2
|9
|1.13
|K. Nelson RP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|3.00
|4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|1.17
|R. Nelson SP
|4-0
|0
|20.1
|2.66
|22
|6
|3
|7
|26
|1.43
|B. Pfaadt SP
|0-1
|0
|5.2
|11.12
|8
|7
|1
|1
|2
|1.59
|E. Rodriguez SP
|0-1
|0
|9.0
|8.00
|14
|8
|3
|4
|11
|2.00
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.00
|R. Thompson RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|4
|7
|1.35
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|M. Castro RP
|0-0
|Z. Gallen SP
|1-1
|T. Henry SP
|1-3
|B. Jarvis RP
|0-1
|M. Kelly SP
|1-0
|J. Mantiply RP
|0-0
|S. McGough RP
|0-0
|K. Nelson RP
|0-0
|R. Nelson SP
|4-0
|B. Pfaadt SP
|0-1
|E. Rodriguez SP
|0-1
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|R. Thompson RP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Cobb SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Doval RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1.00
|J. Hicks RP
|0-0
|0
|12.0
|3.75
|10
|5
|2
|7
|18
|1.42
|S. Hjelle RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|12.00
|5
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2.33
|L. Jackson RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|9.82
|2
|4
|1
|4
|6
|1.64
|E. Small RP
|0-1
|0
|5.2
|9.53
|10
|6
|2
|3
|8
|2.29
|B. Snell SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|L. Webb SP
|0-3
|0
|21.1
|10.97
|37
|26
|3
|3
|22
|1.88
|K. Winn SP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|3.18
|5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1.24
1ST INNING Alexander doubled to left center, Carroll scored 1 0 2ND INNING Murphy homered to left center 1 1 Bericoto singled to shallow right, Sandoval and Fitzgerald scored 1 3 3RD INNING Thomas tripled to deep center, Peterson, Gurriel and Alexander scored 4 3 Fitzgerald grounded into double play third to second to first, Slater scored, Murphy out at second 4 4 4TH INNING Luciano homered to left 4 5 5TH INNING Herrera doubled to deep center, Newman and Rivera scored 6 5 Alexander singled to shallow left center, Herrera scored, Graham to second 7 5 Peterson tripled to deep center, Johnson, Alexander and Graham scored 10 5 6TH INNING singled to shallow right, Luis scored, Herrera to third 11 5
- K. Harrison Pitching:
- C. Carroll: Carroll doubled to deep left
- B. Alexander: Alexander doubled to left center, Carroll scored
- L. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gurriel walked
- J. Peterson: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Peterson struck out swinging
- E. Rivera: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Rivera struck out swinging
- A. Thomas: Thomas grounded out to second
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Allen Pitching:
- T. Murphy: Strike looking, Murphy homered to left center
- T. Fitzgerald: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Fitzgerald walked
- P. Sandoval: Sandoval reached on an infield single to second, Fitzgerald to second
- V. Bericoto: Fitzgerald to third, Sandoval to second on Allen throwing error, Bericoto singled to shallow right, Sandoval and Fitzgerald scored
- I. Munguia: Munguia reached on fielder's choice to second, Bericoto out at second
- M. Luciano: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Luciano struck out looking
- M. Conforto: Pickoff attempt, Conforto reached on an infield single to shortstop, Munguia to second
- W. Flores: Flores flied out to left
- End of the 2nd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Harrison Pitching:
- B. Alexander: Strike looking, Alexander doubled to right
- L. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gurriel walked
- J. Peterson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Peterson walked, Alexander to third, Gurriel to second
- E. Rivera: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Rivera struck out swinging
- A. Thomas: Thomas tripled to deep center, Peterson, Gurriel and Alexander scored
- K. Newman: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Newman struck out swinging
- J. Herrera: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Herrera struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Allen Pitching:
- J. Soler: Soler singled to shallow center
- Austin Slater ran for Jorge Soler
- T. Murphy: Murphy singled to shallow center, Slater to third
- T. Fitzgerald: Fitzgerald grounded into double play third to second to first, Slater scored, Murphy out at second
- P. Sandoval: Sandoval popped out to third
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Blake Sabol in left field
- Jimmy Glowenke at third base
- Austin Slater at designated hitter
- Pablo Sandoval at first base
- : safe at first on fielding error
- C. Carroll: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Carroll walked
- B. Alexander: Alexander lined out to right
- Tyler Rogers relieved Kyle Harrison
- L. Gurriel: Gurriel flied out to shallow right
- J. Peterson: Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Carroll stole second, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Peterson struck out looking
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Allen Pitching:
- V. Bericoto: Bericoto grounded out to third
- I. Munguia: Munguia flied out to center
- M. Luciano: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Luciano homered to left
- J. Glowenke: Glowenke reached on an infield single to shortstop
- B. Sabol: Strike swinging, Glowenke caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- Taylor Rogers relieved Tyler Rogers
- E. Rivera: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Rivera walked
- A. Thomas: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Thomas struck out swinging
- K. Newman: Newman reached on an infield single to third, Rivera to second
- J. Herrera: Herrera doubled to deep center, Newman and Rivera scored
- : Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
- Kevin Graham hit for Corbin Carroll
- K. Graham: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Graham walked
- relieved Taylor Rogers
- B. Alexander: Alexander singled to shallow left center, Herrera scored, Graham to second
- Brett Johnson hit for Lourdes Gurriel
- B. Johnson: Ball, Graham to third, Alexander to second on wild pitch, Ball, Ball, Ball, Johnson walked
- J. Peterson: Peterson tripled to deep center, Johnson, Alexander and Graham scored
- Cristofer Torin hit for Emmanuel Rivera
- C. Torin: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Torin struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (6 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Kevin Graham in right field
- Jose Fernandez at third base
- Brett Johnson in left field
- Cristofer Torin at shortstop
- Wilderd Patino in center field
- Luis Frias relieved Logan Allen
- B. Sabol: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Sabol struck out swinging
- A. Slater: Slater flied out to center
- T. Murphy: Murphy singled to shallow left
- Diego Velasquez ran for Tom Murphy
- T. Fitzgerald: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Fitzgerald struck out on foul tip
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Will Wilson at shortstop
- Diego Velasquez at second base
- catching
- Ryan Walker relieved Taylor Rogers
- W. Patino: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Patino walked
- K. Newman: Ball, , Ball, Ball, Ball, Newman walked
- Jansel Luis ran for Kevin Newman
- J. Herrera: Herrera singled to shallow center, Luis to second
- : singled to shallow right, Luis scored, Herrera to third
- K. Graham: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Graham struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- at first base
- Grant McCray in center field
- Erik Miller relieved Ryan Walker
- J. Fernandez: Fernandez grounded out to shortstop
- B. Johnson: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Johnson struck out swinging
- K. Sim: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Sim struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
12-13
.247
AVG
21
HR
118
R
4.55
ERA
14-10
.280
AVG
28
HR
175
R
5.86
ERA
0-1
W-L
11.2
IP
5.40
ERA
2.00
SO/BB
1.37
WHIP
2-0
W-L
9.1
IP
1.93
ERA
2.75
SO/BB
1.18
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 C. Carroll RF
|48
|13
|3
|0
|.271
|2 B. Alexander 3B
|46
|18
|4
|1
|.391
|3 L. Gurriel LF
|41
|14
|8
|1
|.341
|4 J. Peterson 1B
|27
|7
|4
|0
|.259
|5 E. Rivera SS
|41
|8
|4
|0
|.195
|6 A. Thomas CF
|32
|9
|4
|0
|.281
|7 K. Newman 2B
|33
|6
|4
|1
|.182
|8 J. Herrera C
|21
|5
|4
|0
|.238
|9 G. Conticello DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 M. Luciano SS
|35
|8
|8
|1
|.229
|2 M. Conforto LF
|34
|9
|2
|0
|.265
|3 W. Flores 1B
|35
|12
|6
|1
|.343
|4 J. Soler DH
|34
|11
|6
|0
|.324
|5 T. Murphy C
|35
|9
|4
|0
|.257
|6 T. Fitzgerald 2B
|40
|9
|11
|2
|.225
|7 P. Sandoval 3B
|22
|4
|2
|0
|.182
|8 V. Bericoto RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 I. Munguia CF
|34
|14
|8
|2
|.412
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Randal Grichuk
|Ankle
|03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Lat
|04-30-2024Expected to be out until at least May 1
|Drey Jameson
|Elbow
|01-31-2025Out for the season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Alex Cobb
|Hip
|04-17-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 18
|Robbie Ray
|Elbow
|07-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
|Austin Slater
|Elbow
|04-06-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 7
|Tristan Beck
|Arm
|07-01-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 2
|Sean Hjelle
|Elbow
|04-14-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 15
|Austin Warren
|Elbow
|06-30-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
|Joey Bart
|Hamstring
|03-23-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 24