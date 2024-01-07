away team background logo
  • 5D. Velasquez
    1: Velasquez doubled to left0-0
  • 1ST INNING
    		Alexander doubled to left center, Carroll scored10
  • 2ND INNING
    		Murphy homered to left center11
    		Bericoto singled to shallow right, Sandoval and Fitzgerald scored13
  • 3RD INNING
    		Thomas tripled to deep center, Peterson, Gurriel and Alexander scored43
    		Fitzgerald grounded into double play third to second to first, Slater scored, Murphy out at second44
  • 4TH INNING
    		Luciano homered to left45
  • 5TH INNING
    		Herrera doubled to deep center, Newman and Rivera scored65
    		Alexander singled to shallow left center, Herrera scored, Graham to second75
    		Peterson tripled to deep center, Johnson, Alexander and Graham scored105
  • 6TH INNING
    		 singled to shallow right, Luis scored, Herrera to third115
LAST OUT
DUE UP 8TH
    123456789RHE
    ARI12-13
    		10306100-11111
    SF14-10
    		03110000-5111
    • Scottsdale StadiumScottsdale, AZ
    ARIDiamondbacks
    SFGiants
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    C. Carroll RF21100101.280.327.380.7076.0
    a- K. Graham PH-RF11000111.000.500.000.5001.5
    B. Alexander 3B42320002.420.442.6401.0829.0
    J. Fernandez 3B10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    L. Gurriel LF11000202.333.400.595.9953.0
    b- B. Johnson PH-LF11000110.000.500.000.5001.5
    J. Peterson 1B31130124.267.405.400.8057.0
    K. Sim 1B10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    E. Rivera SS21000125.186.280.256.5361.0
    c- C. Torin PH-SS20000021.000.000.000.000-1.0
    A. Thomas CF30130013.286.324.429.7535.5
    W. Patino CF10000100.000.500.000.5000.0
    K. Newman 2B31100121.194.293.306.5982.0
    J. Luis PR-2B11000000.000.000.000.0001.0
    J. Herrera C41320011.320.406.400.8067.5
    HITTERSAB
    C. Carroll RF2
    a- K. Graham PH-RF1
    B. Alexander 3B4
    J. Fernandez 3B1
    L. Gurriel LF1
    b- B. Johnson PH-LF1
    J. Peterson 1B3
    K. Sim 1B1
    E. Rivera SS2
    c- C. Torin PH-SS2
    A. Thomas CF3
    W. Patino CF1
    K. Newman 2B3
    J. Luis PR-2B1
    J. Herrera C4
    • a-walked for Carroll in the 5th
    • b-walked for Gurriel in the 5th
    • c-struck out for Rivera in the 5th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    M. Luciano SS31111021.237.388.447.8355.0
    M. Conforto LF20100000.278.400.333.7331.0
    J. Glowenke 3B20100000.500.500.5001.0000.0
    W. Flores 1B20100002.351.442.6221.0632.0
    B. Sabol LF20000020.222.348.278.626-1.0
    H. Bishop LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. Soler DH20100001.333.429.389.8171.0
    A. Slater PR-DH21000000.143.278.143.4211.0
    T. Murphy C31311000.316.400.500.9008.0
    D. Velasquez PR-2B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    T. Fitzgerald 2B21000112.214.404.429.8321.5
    W. Wilson SS00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    P. Sandoval 3B-1B31100000.200.286.200.4862.0
    V. Bericoto RF30120010.333.333.333.6672.5
    I. Munguia CF30000001.378.452.6221.0740.0
    G. McCray CF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    HITTERSAB
    M. Luciano SS3
    M. Conforto LF2
    J. Glowenke 3B2
    W. Flores 1B2
    B. Sabol LF2
    H. Bishop LF0
    J. Soler DH2
    A. Slater PR-DH2
    T. Murphy C3
    D. Velasquez PR-2B0
    T. Fitzgerald 2B2
    W. Wilson SS0
    P. Sandoval 3B-1B3
    V. Bericoto RF3
    I. Munguia CF3
    G. McCray CF0
      BATTING
      • 2B - C. Carroll (3), B. Alexander 2 (4), J. Herrera 2 (2)
      • 3B - J. Peterson, A. Thomas (2)
      • RBI - B. Alexander 2 (6), J. Peterson 3 (7), A. Thomas 3 (7), J. Herrera 2 (6)
      • 2-Out RBI - B. Alexander, J. Peterson 3 (3)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Carroll, K. Graham, J. Peterson 2 (2), C. Torin, A. Thomas, J. Herrera
      BATTING
      • 2B - W. Flores (7)
      • HR - M. Luciano (2), T. Murphy
      • RBI - M. Luciano (9), T. Murphy (5), V. Bericoto 2 (2)
      • 2-Out RBI - M. Luciano
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Flores, J. Soler
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - C. Carroll (3)
      • CS - W. Patino
      BASERUNNING
      • CS - J. Glowenke
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Alexander-Newman-Peterson)
      • E - L. Allen
      FIELDING
      • Outfield Assist - V. Bericoto
      • E - J. Glowenke
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      L. Allen4.095512211.252.50-2.0
      L. Frias1.01000201.930.963.0
      K. Ginkel1.00000101.800.603.5
      K. Pilkington1.100002012.002.335.0
      PITCHERSIP
      L. Allen4.0
      L. Frias1.0
      K. Ginkel1.0
      K. Pilkington1.1
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      K. Harrison3.15444604.261.580.0
      T. Rogers0.20000101.170.782.5
      T. Rogers0.22442206.752.10-5.0
      R. Walker1.02112107.941.76-1.5
      E. Miller1.00000202.251.004.0
      PITCHERSIP
      K. Harrison3.1
      T. Rogers0.2
      T. Rogers0.2
      R. Walker1.0
      E. Miller1.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - L. Allen 33-27, L. Frias 8-8, K. Ginkel 5-5, K. Pilkington 8-8
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Allen 8-5, L. Frias 1-1, K. Ginkel 1-0, K. Pilkington 0-1
      • Batters Faced - L. Allen 20, L. Frias 4, K. Ginkel 3, K. Pilkington 4
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - K. Harrison 44-28, T. Rogers 5-4, T. Rogers 16-8, R. Walker 13-5, E. Miller 7-7
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Harrison 2-3, T. Rogers 0-1, T. Rogers 1-1, E. Miller 1-0
      • Batters Faced - K. Harrison 20, T. Rogers 2, T. Rogers 6, R. Walker 5, E. Miller 3
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      R. Grichuk LF.000.000.000.000
      K. Marte 2B4710206139.426.471.6601.130
      J. McCarthy RF4061140111.275.293.400.693
      G. Moreno C27363135.222.300.370.670
      J. Pederson LF322642510.188.297.375.672
      G. Perdomo SS30252017.167.219.233.452
      E. Suarez 3B336852313.242.306.455.760
      C. Walker 1B342104113.294.333.471.804
      BENCHAB
      R. Grichuk LF
      K. Marte 2B47
      J. McCarthy RF40
      G. Moreno C27
      J. Pederson LF32
      G. Perdomo SS30
      E. Suarez 3B33
      C. Walker 1B34
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      P. Bailey C21437148.143.280.286.566
      J. Bart C279115067.407.514.444.959
      M. Chapman 3B25473235.280.400.560.960
      T. Estrada 2B4411158239.341.383.568.951
      J. Lee CF.000.000.000.000
      L. Matos CF51141611438.314.375.6671.042
      L. Wade 1B434961111.209.222.349.571
      M. Yastrzemski CF26562058.231.375.346.721
      BENCHAB
      P. Bailey C21
      J. Bart C27
      M. Chapman 3B25
      T. Estrada 2B44
      J. Lee CF
      L. Matos CF51
      L. Wade 1B43
      M. Yastrzemski CF26
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      M. Castro RP0-016.29.459704101.95
      Z. Gallen SP1-109.04.00841461.33
      T. Henry SP1-3017.06.88231336121.71
      B. Jarvis RP0-1010.27.5912914111.50
      M. Kelly SP1-008.12.169201141.20
      J. Mantiply RP0-006.04.501031161.83
      S. McGough RP0-008.02.25720291.13
      K. Nelson RP0-006.03.00421361.17
      R. Nelson SP4-0020.12.6622637261.43
      B. Pfaadt SP0-105.211.12871121.59
      E. Rodriguez SP0-109.08.0014834112.00
      P. Sewald RP0-005.00.00400151.00
      R. Thompson RP0-006.20.00500471.35
      BULLPENW-L
      M. Castro RP0-0
      Z. Gallen SP1-1
      T. Henry SP1-3
      B. Jarvis RP0-1
      M. Kelly SP1-0
      J. Mantiply RP0-0
      S. McGough RP0-0
      K. Nelson RP0-0
      R. Nelson SP4-0
      B. Pfaadt SP0-1
      E. Rodriguez SP0-1
      P. Sewald RP0-0
      R. Thompson RP0-0
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      A. Cobb SP-0.00.000.00
      C. Doval RP0-005.00.00300261.00
      J. Hicks RP0-0012.03.7510527181.42
      S. Hjelle RP0-003.012.00540222.33
      L. Jackson RP0-003.29.82241461.64
      E. Small RP0-105.29.531062382.29
      B. Snell SP-0.00.000.00
      L. Webb SP0-3021.110.97372633221.88
      K. Winn SP1-005.23.18520231.24
      BULLPENW-L
      A. Cobb SP-
      C. Doval RP0-0
      J. Hicks RP0-0
      S. Hjelle RP0-0
      L. Jackson RP0-0
      E. Small RP0-1
      B. Snell SP-
      L. Webb SP0-3
      K. Winn SP1-0
        • 1ST INNING
          		Alexander doubled to left center, Carroll scored10
        • 2ND INNING
          		Murphy homered to left center11
          		Bericoto singled to shallow right, Sandoval and Fitzgerald scored13
        • 3RD INNING
          		Thomas tripled to deep center, Peterson, Gurriel and Alexander scored43
          		Fitzgerald grounded into double play third to second to first, Slater scored, Murphy out at second44
        • 4TH INNING
          		Luciano homered to left45
        • 5TH INNING
          		Herrera doubled to deep center, Newman and Rivera scored65
          		Alexander singled to shallow left center, Herrera scored, Graham to second75
          		Peterson tripled to deep center, Johnson, Alexander and Graham scored105
        • 6TH INNING
          		 singled to shallow right, Luis scored, Herrera to third115
        • 1ST INNING
          • K. Harrison Pitching:
          • C. Carroll: Carroll doubled to deep left
          • B. Alexander: Alexander doubled to left center, Carroll scored
          • L. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gurriel walked
          • J. Peterson: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Peterson struck out swinging
          • E. Rivera: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Rivera struck out swinging
          • A. Thomas: Thomas grounded out to second
          • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • L. Allen Pitching:
          • M. Luciano: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Luciano struck out looking
          • M. Conforto: Conforto grounded out to second
          • W. Flores: Flores doubled to left
          • J. Soler: Soler flied out to deep right
          • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 2ND INNING
          • K. Harrison Pitching:
          • K. Newman: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Newman struck out swinging
          • J. Herrera: Herrera doubled to deep left
          • : flied out to deep center, Herrera to third
          • C. Carroll: Carroll popped out to second
          • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
          • L. Allen Pitching:
          • T. Murphy: Strike looking, Murphy homered to left center
          • T. Fitzgerald: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Fitzgerald walked
          • P. Sandoval: Sandoval reached on an infield single to second, Fitzgerald to second
          • V. Bericoto: Fitzgerald to third, Sandoval to second on Allen throwing error, Bericoto singled to shallow right, Sandoval and Fitzgerald scored
          • I. Munguia: Munguia reached on fielder's choice to second, Bericoto out at second
          • M. Luciano: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Luciano struck out looking
          • M. Conforto: Pickoff attempt, Conforto reached on an infield single to shortstop, Munguia to second
          • W. Flores: Flores flied out to left
          • End of the 2nd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 3RD INNING
          • K. Harrison Pitching:
          • B. Alexander: Strike looking, Alexander doubled to right
          • L. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gurriel walked
          • J. Peterson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Peterson walked, Alexander to third, Gurriel to second
          • E. Rivera: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Rivera struck out swinging
          • A. Thomas: Thomas tripled to deep center, Peterson, Gurriel and Alexander scored
          • K. Newman: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Newman struck out swinging
          • J. Herrera: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Herrera struck out swinging
          • Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • L. Allen Pitching:
          • J. Soler: Soler singled to shallow center
          • Austin Slater ran for Jorge Soler
          • T. Murphy: Murphy singled to shallow center, Slater to third
          • T. Fitzgerald: Fitzgerald grounded into double play third to second to first, Slater scored, Murphy out at second
          • P. Sandoval: Sandoval popped out to third
          • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 4TH INNING
          • Blake Sabol in left field
          • Jimmy Glowenke at third base
          • Austin Slater at designated hitter
          • Pablo Sandoval at first base
          • : safe at first on fielding error
          • C. Carroll: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Carroll walked
          • B. Alexander: Alexander lined out to right
          • Tyler Rogers relieved Kyle Harrison
          • L. Gurriel: Gurriel flied out to shallow right
          • J. Peterson: Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Carroll stole second, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Peterson struck out looking
          • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • L. Allen Pitching:
          • V. Bericoto: Bericoto grounded out to third
          • I. Munguia: Munguia flied out to center
          • M. Luciano: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Luciano homered to left
          • J. Glowenke: Glowenke reached on an infield single to shortstop
          • B. Sabol: Strike swinging, Glowenke caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop
          • End of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
        • 5TH INNING
          • Taylor Rogers relieved Tyler Rogers
          • E. Rivera: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Rivera walked
          • A. Thomas: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Thomas struck out swinging
          • K. Newman: Newman reached on an infield single to third, Rivera to second
          • J. Herrera: Herrera doubled to deep center, Newman and Rivera scored
          • : Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
          • Kevin Graham hit for Corbin Carroll
          • K. Graham: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Graham walked
          • relieved Taylor Rogers
          • B. Alexander: Alexander singled to shallow left center, Herrera scored, Graham to second
          • Brett Johnson hit for Lourdes Gurriel
          • B. Johnson: Ball, Graham to third, Alexander to second on wild pitch, Ball, Ball, Ball, Johnson walked
          • J. Peterson: Peterson tripled to deep center, Johnson, Alexander and Graham scored
          • Cristofer Torin hit for Emmanuel Rivera
          • C. Torin: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Torin struck out swinging
          • Middle of the 5th (6 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Kevin Graham in right field
          • Jose Fernandez at third base
          • Brett Johnson in left field
          • Cristofer Torin at shortstop
          • Wilderd Patino in center field
          • Luis Frias relieved Logan Allen
          • B. Sabol: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Sabol struck out swinging
          • A. Slater: Slater flied out to center
          • T. Murphy: Murphy singled to shallow left
          • Diego Velasquez ran for Tom Murphy
          • T. Fitzgerald: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Fitzgerald struck out on foul tip
          • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 6TH INNING
          • Will Wilson at shortstop
          • Diego Velasquez at second base
          • catching
          • Ryan Walker relieved Taylor Rogers
          • W. Patino: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Patino walked
          • K. Newman: Ball, , Ball, Ball, Ball, Newman walked
          • Jansel Luis ran for Kevin Newman
          • J. Herrera: Herrera singled to shallow center, Luis to second
          • : singled to shallow right, Luis scored, Herrera to third
          • K. Graham: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Graham struck out swinging
          • Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Kevin Sim at first base
          • Jansel Luis at second base
          • Kevin Ginkel relieved Luis Frias
          • P. Sandoval: Sandoval popped out to third
          • V. Bericoto: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Bericoto struck out swinging
          • I. Munguia: Munguia grounded out to first
          • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 7TH INNING
          • at first base
          • Grant McCray in center field
          • Erik Miller relieved Ryan Walker
          • J. Fernandez: Fernandez grounded out to shortstop
          • B. Johnson: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Johnson struck out swinging
          • K. Sim: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Sim struck out on foul tip
          • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Konnor Pilkington relieved Kevin Ginkel
          • : Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
          • J. Glowenke: Glowenke popped out to shortstop
          • B. Sabol: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Sabol struck out swinging
          • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 8TH INNING
          • Hunter Bishop in left field
          • relieved Erik Miller
          • C. Torin: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Torin struck out on foul tip
          • W. Patino: Patino grounded out to shortstop
          • J. Luis: Luis flied out to shallow left
          • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • K. Pilkington Pitching:
          • A. Slater: Slater flied out to deep center
          • D. Velasquez: Velasquez doubled to left

        ARIDiamondbacks
        SFGiants
        • Scottsdale StadiumScottsdale, AZ
        TEAM STATS
        12-13
        .247
        AVG
        21
        HR
        118
        R
        4.55
        ERA
        14-10
        .280
        AVG
        28
        HR
        175
        R
        5.86
        ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHERS
        L. AllenL
        0-1
        W-L
        11.2
        IP
        5.40
        ERA
        2.00
        SO/BB
        1.37
        WHIP
        K. HarrisonL
        2-0
        W-L
        9.1
        IP
        1.93
        ERA
        2.75
        SO/BB
        1.18
        WHIP
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .L. Allen
        L
        0-1, 11.2 IP, 5.40 ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .K. Harrison
        L
        2-0, 9.1 IP, 1.93 ERA
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 C. Carroll RF481330.271
        2 B. Alexander 3B461841.391
        3 L. Gurriel LF411481.341
        4 J. Peterson 1B27740.259
        5 E. Rivera SS41840.195
        6 A. Thomas CF32940.281
        7 K. Newman 2B33641.182
        8 J. Herrera C21540.238
        9 G. Conticello DH-----
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 M. Luciano SS35881.229
        2 M. Conforto LF34920.265
        3 W. Flores 1B351261.343
        4 J. Soler DH341160.324
        5 T. Murphy C35940.257
        6 T. Fitzgerald 2B409112.225
        7 P. Sandoval 3B22420.182
        8 V. Bericoto RF-----
        9 I. Munguia CF341482.412
        INJURIES
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Randal GrichukAnkle03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
        Eduardo RodriguezLat04-30-2024Expected to be out until at least May 1
        Drey JamesonElbow01-31-2025Out for the season
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Alex CobbHip04-17-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 18
        Robbie RayElbow07-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
        Austin SlaterElbow04-06-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 7
        Tristan BeckArm07-01-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 2
        Sean HjelleElbow04-14-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 15
        Austin WarrenElbow06-30-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
        Joey BartHamstring03-23-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 24