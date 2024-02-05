Live
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|G. Springer RF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|1.333
|1.667
|6.0
|V. Guerrero 1B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|1.333
|1.667
|6.0
|B. Bichette SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.5
|J. Turner DH
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|1.5
|D. Varsho LF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|2.0
|A. Kirk C
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|2.5
|K. Kiermaier CF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.5
|I. Kiner-Falefa 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|C. Biggio 2B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|5.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|Y. Diaz 1B
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.333
|3.333
|10.0
|B. Lowe 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|0.5
|R. Arozarena LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|H. Ramirez DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|I. Paredes 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|R. Palacios RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|J. Siri CF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2.5
|J. Caballero SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|-0.5
|R. Pinto C
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|2.5
- HR - G. Springer, V. Guerrero, C. Biggio
- RBI - G. Springer, V. Guerrero, A. Kirk 2 (2), K. Kiermaier, C. Biggio
- 2-Out RBI - V. Guerrero, A. Kirk 2 (2), K. Kiermaier
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - I. Kiner-Falefa
- 2B - Y. Diaz, R. Pinto
- HR - Y. Diaz
- RBI - Y. Diaz 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - I. Paredes 2 (2), J. Caballero
- SB - J. Siri
- CS - J. Caballero
- DP - (Guerrero-Bichette)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Berrios
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|1
|3.00
|1.17
|15.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Berrios
|6.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Eflin
|5.2
|6
|6
|6
|1
|5
|3
|9.53
|1.24
|5.5
|S. Armstrong
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|Z. Eflin
|5.2
|S. Armstrong
|0.1
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Berrios 91-59
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Berrios 7-3
- Batters Faced - J. Berrios 23
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Eflin 81-54, S. Armstrong 11-3
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Eflin 8-7, S. Armstrong 1-0
- Batters Faced - Z. Eflin 25, S. Armstrong 2
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|E. Clement 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|D. Schneider 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Serven C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|D. Vogelbach DH
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|C. Mead 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Rortvedt C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Rosario SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Shenton 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|C. Bassitt SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|G. Cabrera RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Francis RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Y. Garcia RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Gausman SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Green RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Y. Kikuchi SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Mayza RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|W. Parsons SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Pearson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Richards RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. White RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Adam RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Alexander RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Civale SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|G. Cleavinger RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Devenski RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Fairbanks RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Z. Littell SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Maton RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Pepiot RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Poche RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Waguespack RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
- NOW PITCHING0.1 IP, 3 P
- NOW BATTING1-3, R, RBI, HR
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|Y. Diaz 1B
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.333
|3.333
|10.0
|B. Lowe 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|0.5
|R. Arozarena LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|H. Ramirez DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|I. Paredes 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|R. Palacios RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|J. Siri CF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2.5
|J. Caballero SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|-0.5
|R. Pinto C
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|2.5
|Total
|22
|2
|6
|2
|1
|1
|6
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- HR - G. Springer, V. Guerrero, C. Biggio
- RBI - G. Springer, V. Guerrero, A. Kirk 2 (2), K. Kiermaier, C. Biggio
- 2-Out RBI - V. Guerrero, A. Kirk 2 (2), K. Kiermaier
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - I. Kiner-Falefa
- 2B - Y. Diaz, R. Pinto
- HR - Y. Diaz
- RBI - Y. Diaz 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - I. Paredes 2 (2), J. Caballero
- SB - J. Siri
- CS - J. Caballero
- DP - (Guerrero-Bichette)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Berrios
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|1
|3.00
|1.17
|15.0
|Total
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Eflin
|5.2
|6
|6
|6
|1
|5
|3
|9.53
|1.24
|5.5
|S. Armstrong
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|Total
|6.0
|6
|6
|6
|2
|5
|3
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Berrios 91-59
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Berrios 7-3
- Batters Faced - J. Berrios 23
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Eflin 81-54, S. Armstrong 11-3
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Eflin 8-7, S. Armstrong 1-0
- Batters Faced - Z. Eflin 25, S. Armstrong 2
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|E. Clement 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|D. Schneider 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Serven C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|D. Vogelbach DH
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|C. Mead 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Rortvedt C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Rosario SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Shenton 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|C. Bassitt SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|G. Cabrera RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Francis RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Y. Garcia RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Gausman SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Green RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Y. Kikuchi SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Mayza RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|W. Parsons SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Pearson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Richards RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. White RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Adam RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Alexander RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Civale SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|G. Cleavinger RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Devenski RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Fairbanks RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Z. Littell SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Maton RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Pepiot RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Poche RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Waguespack RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
1ST INNING Diaz homered to left 0 1 4TH INNING Springer homered to left 1 1 6TH INNING Biggio homered to right 2 1 Guerrero homered to center 3 1 Kirk singled to center, Turner and Bichette scored, Varsho to second 5 1 Kiermaier singled to left center, Varsho scored, Kirk to second 6 1 Diaz doubled to right, Pinto scored 6 2
- J. Berrios Pitching:
- Y. Diaz: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Diaz homered to left
- B. Lowe: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Lowe struck out looking
- R. Arozarena: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Arozarena struck out swinging
- H. Ramirez: Ball, Strike swinging, Ramirez grounded out to pitcher
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Z. Eflin Pitching:
- J. Turner: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Turner struck out swinging
- D. Varsho: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Varsho flied out to right
- A. Kirk: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Kirk struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Berrios Pitching:
- I. Paredes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Paredes fouled out to first
- R. Palacios: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Palacios struck out looking
- J. Siri: Strike looking, Strike looking, Siri singled to right
- J. Caballero: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Siri stole second, Strike swinging, Caballero struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Z. Eflin Pitching:
- K. Kiermaier: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Kiermaier struck out swinging
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Foul, Strike looking, Kiner-Falefa flied out to shallow center
- C. Biggio: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Biggio struck out looking
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Berrios Pitching:
- R. Palacios: Ball, Palacios grounded out to second
- J. Siri: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Siri struck out swinging
- J. Caballero: Caballero singled to center
- R. Pinto: Strike swinging, Caballero caught stealing second, catcher to second
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Z. Eflin Pitching:
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to third
- C. Biggio: Ball, Biggio homered to right
- G. Springer: Springer grounded out to shortstop
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Ball, Foul, Guerrero homered to center
- B. Bichette: Ball, Foul, Bichette reached on an infield single to second
- J. Turner: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Turner hit by pitch, Bichette to second
- D. Varsho: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Varsho walked, Bichette to third, Turner to second
- A. Kirk: Strike looking, Kirk singled to center, Turner and Bichette scored, Varsho to second
- K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Kiermaier singled to left center, Varsho scored, Kirk to second
- Shawn Armstrong relieved Zach Eflin
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Ball, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 6th (5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Berrios Pitching:
- R. Pinto: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pinto doubled to deep right
- Y. Diaz: Diaz doubled to right, Pinto scored
- B. Lowe: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Lowe walked
- R. Arozarena: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Arozarena flied out to center
- H. Ramirez: Ramirez grounded out to third, Diaz to third, Lowe to second
- I. Paredes: Foul, Ball, Paredes grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Danny Jansen
|Wrist
|04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
|Jordan Romano
|Elbow
|04-08-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 9
|Erik Swanson
|Forearm
|04-08-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 9
|Alek Manoah
|Shoulder
|04-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 19
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jeffrey Springs
|Elbow
|06-30-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
|Joshua Lowe
|Oblique
|04-21-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 22
|Jonathan Aranda
|Finger
|05-02-2024Expected to be out until at least May 3
|Shane Baz
|Elbow
|05-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
|Jonny DeLuca
|Hand
|04-29-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 30
|Drew Rasmussen
|Elbow
|08-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Taylor Walls
|Hip
|04-19-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 20
|Shane McClanahan
|Elbow
|01-31-2025Out for the season
|Taj Bradley
|Pectoral
|05-09-2024Expected to be out until at least May 10