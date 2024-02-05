away team background logo
1
2
3
4
5
5: Ball
90 mph Cutter
  • 1G. Springer
    5: 90 mph CutterSpringer walked4-1
    4: 83 mph SliderBall3-1
    3: 90 mph CutterFoul2-1
    2: 93 mph SinkerBall - Biggio to second on wild pitch2-0
    1: 89 mph CutterBall1-0
  • 1ST INNING
    		Diaz homered to left01
  • 4TH INNING
    		Springer homered to left11
  • 6TH INNING
    		Biggio homered to right21
    		Guerrero homered to center31
    		Kirk singled to center, Turner and Bichette scored, Varsho to second51
    		Kiermaier singled to left center, Varsho scored, Kirk to second61
    		Diaz doubled to right, Pinto scored62
    123456789RHE
    TOR0-0
    		0001050--660
    TB0-0
    		1000010--260
    • Tropicana FieldSt. Petersburg, FL
    TORBlue Jays
    TBRays
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    G. Springer RF31111000.333.3331.3331.6676.0
    V. Guerrero 1B31111000.333.3331.3331.6676.0
    B. Bichette SS31100010.333.333.333.6671.5
    J. Turner DH21000010.000.333.000.3331.5
    D. Varsho LF21000100.000.333.000.3332.0
    A. Kirk C30120010.333.333.333.6672.5
    K. Kiermaier CF30110010.333.333.333.6671.5
    I. Kiner-Falefa 3B30000002.000.000.000.0000.0
    C. Biggio 2B21111010.500.5002.0002.5005.5
    HITTERSAB
    G. Springer RF3
    V. Guerrero 1B3
    B. Bichette SS3
    J. Turner DH2
    D. Varsho LF2
    A. Kirk C3
    K. Kiermaier CF3
    I. Kiner-Falefa 3B3
    C. Biggio 2B2
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      Y. Diaz 1B313210001.0001.0002.3333.33310.0
      B. Lowe 2B20000111.000.333.000.3330.5
      R. Arozarena LF30000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
      H. Ramirez DH30000002.000.000.000.0000.0
      I. Paredes 3B30000002.000.000.000.0000.0
      R. Palacios RF20000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
      J. Siri CF20100010.500.500.5001.0002.5
      J. Caballero SS20100011.500.500.5001.000-0.5
      R. Pinto C21100010.500.5001.0001.5002.5
      HITTERSAB
      Y. Diaz 1B3
      B. Lowe 2B2
      R. Arozarena LF3
      H. Ramirez DH3
      I. Paredes 3B3
      R. Palacios RF2
      J. Siri CF2
      J. Caballero SS2
      R. Pinto C2
        BATTING
        • HR - G. Springer, V. Guerrero, C. Biggio
        • RBI - G. Springer, V. Guerrero, A. Kirk 2 (2), K. Kiermaier, C. Biggio
        • 2-Out RBI - V. Guerrero, A. Kirk 2 (2), K. Kiermaier
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - I. Kiner-Falefa
        BATTING
        • 2B - Y. Diaz, R. Pinto
        • HR - Y. Diaz
        • RBI - Y. Diaz 2 (2)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - I. Paredes 2 (2), J. Caballero
        BASERUNNING
        • SB - J. Siri
        • CS - J. Caballero
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Guerrero-Bichette)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        J. Berrios6.06221613.001.1715.0
        PITCHERSIP
        J. Berrios6.0
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        Z. Eflin5.26661539.531.245.5
        S. Armstrong0.10000000.000.001.0
        PITCHERSIP
        Z. Eflin5.2
        S. Armstrong0.1
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - J. Berrios 91-59
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Berrios 7-3
        • Batters Faced - J. Berrios 23
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Eflin 81-54, S. Armstrong 11-3
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Eflin 8-7, S. Armstrong 1-0
        • Batters Faced - Z. Eflin 25, S. Armstrong 2
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        E. Clement 2B.000.000.000.000
        D. Schneider 2B.000.000.000.000
        B. Serven C.000.000.000.000
        D. Vogelbach DH.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        E. Clement 2B
        D. Schneider 2B
        B. Serven C
        D. Vogelbach DH
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        C. Mead 2B.000.000.000.000
        B. Rortvedt C.000.000.000.000
        A. Rosario SS.000.000.000.000
        A. Shenton 1B.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        C. Mead 2B
        B. Rortvedt C
        A. Rosario SS
        A. Shenton 1B
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        C. Bassitt SP-0.00.000.00
        G. Cabrera RP-0.00.000.00
        B. Francis RP-0.00.000.00
        Y. Garcia RP-0.00.000.00
        K. Gausman SP-0.00.000.00
        C. Green RP-0.00.000.00
        Y. Kikuchi SP-0.00.000.00
        T. Mayza RP-0.00.000.00
        W. Parsons SP-0.00.000.00
        N. Pearson RP-0.00.000.00
        T. Richards RP-0.00.000.00
        M. White RP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        C. Bassitt SP-
        G. Cabrera RP-
        B. Francis RP-
        Y. Garcia RP-
        K. Gausman SP-
        C. Green RP-
        Y. Kikuchi SP-
        T. Mayza RP-
        W. Parsons SP-
        N. Pearson RP-
        T. Richards RP-
        M. White RP-
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        J. Adam RP-0.00.000.00
        T. Alexander RP-0.00.000.00
        A. Civale SP-0.00.000.00
        G. Cleavinger RP-0.00.000.00
        C. Devenski RP-0.00.000.00
        P. Fairbanks RP-0.00.000.00
        Z. Littell SP-0.00.000.00
        P. Maton RP-0.00.000.00
        R. Pepiot RP-0.00.000.00
        C. Poche RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Waguespack RP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        J. Adam RP-
        T. Alexander RP-
        A. Civale SP-
        G. Cleavinger RP-
        C. Devenski RP-
        P. Fairbanks RP-
        Z. Littell SP-
        P. Maton RP-
        R. Pepiot RP-
        C. Poche RP-
        J. Waguespack RP-
            • 1ST INNING
              • Z. Eflin Pitching:
              • G. Springer: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Springer lined out to shortstop
              • V. Guerrero: Guerrero grounded out to first
              • B. Bichette: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Bichette struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • J. Berrios Pitching:
              • Y. Diaz: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Diaz homered to left
              • B. Lowe: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Lowe struck out looking
              • R. Arozarena: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Arozarena struck out swinging
              • H. Ramirez: Ball, Strike swinging, Ramirez grounded out to pitcher
              • End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • Z. Eflin Pitching:
              • J. Turner: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Turner struck out swinging
              • D. Varsho: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Varsho flied out to right
              • A. Kirk: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Kirk struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • J. Berrios Pitching:
              • I. Paredes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Paredes fouled out to first
              • R. Palacios: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Palacios struck out looking
              • J. Siri: Strike looking, Strike looking, Siri singled to right
              • J. Caballero: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Siri stole second, Strike swinging, Caballero struck out swinging
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • Z. Eflin Pitching:
              • K. Kiermaier: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Kiermaier struck out swinging
              • I. Kiner-Falefa: Foul, Strike looking, Kiner-Falefa flied out to shallow center
              • C. Biggio: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Biggio struck out looking
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • J. Berrios Pitching:
              • R. Pinto: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pinto struck out swinging
              • Y. Diaz: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Diaz singled to center
              • B. Lowe: Lowe grounded into double play first to shortstop, Diaz out at second
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • Z. Eflin Pitching:
              • G. Springer: Springer homered to left
              • V. Guerrero: Strike looking, Ball, Guerrero flied out to right
              • B. Bichette: Foul, Ball, Bichette flied out to deep center
              • J. Turner: Turner flied out to deep center
              • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • J. Berrios Pitching:
              • R. Arozarena: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Arozarena grounded out to third
              • H. Ramirez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ramirez grounded out to shortstop
              • I. Paredes: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Paredes popped out to first
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • Z. Eflin Pitching:
              • D. Varsho: Ball, Varsho grounded out to second
              • A. Kirk: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Kirk grounded out to third
              • K. Kiermaier: Strike swinging, Kiermaier grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • J. Berrios Pitching:
              • R. Palacios: Ball, Palacios grounded out to second
              • J. Siri: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Siri struck out swinging
              • J. Caballero: Caballero singled to center
              • R. Pinto: Strike swinging, Caballero caught stealing second, catcher to second
              • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 6TH INNING
              • Z. Eflin Pitching:
              • I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to third
              • C. Biggio: Ball, Biggio homered to right
              • G. Springer: Springer grounded out to shortstop
              • V. Guerrero: Ball, Ball, Foul, Guerrero homered to center
              • B. Bichette: Ball, Foul, Bichette reached on an infield single to second
              • J. Turner: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Turner hit by pitch, Bichette to second
              • D. Varsho: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Varsho walked, Bichette to third, Turner to second
              • A. Kirk: Strike looking, Kirk singled to center, Turner and Bichette scored, Varsho to second
              • K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Kiermaier singled to left center, Varsho scored, Kirk to second
              • Shawn Armstrong relieved Zach Eflin
              • I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Ball, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to pitcher
              • Middle of the 6th (5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • J. Berrios Pitching:
              • R. Pinto: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pinto doubled to deep right
              • Y. Diaz: Diaz doubled to right, Pinto scored
              • B. Lowe: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Lowe walked
              • R. Arozarena: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Arozarena flied out to center
              • H. Ramirez: Ramirez grounded out to third, Diaz to third, Lowe to second
              • I. Paredes: Foul, Ball, Paredes grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 7TH INNING
              • S. Armstrong Pitching:
              • C. Biggio: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Biggio walked
              • G. Springer: Ball, Ball, Biggio to second on wild pitch, Foul

            Tropicana FieldSt. Petersburg, FL
            TEAM STATS
            0-0
            .000
            AVG
            0
            HR
            0
            R
            0.00
            ERA
            0-0
            .000
            AVG
            0
            HR
            0
            R
            0.00
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            J. BerriosR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            Z. EflinR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .J. Berrios
            R
            0-0
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .Z. Eflin
            R
            0-0
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 G. Springer RF-----
            2 V. Guerrero 1B-----
            3 B. Bichette SS-----
            4 J. Turner DH-----
            5 D. Varsho LF-----
            6 A. Kirk C-----
            7 K. Kiermaier CF-----
            8 I. Kiner-Falefa 3B-----
            9 C. Biggio 2B-----
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 Y. Diaz 1B-----
            2 B. Lowe 2B-----
            3 R. Arozarena LF-----
            4 H. Ramirez DH-----
            5 I. Paredes 3B-----
            6 R. Palacios RF-----
            7 J. Siri CF-----
            8 J. Caballero SS-----
            9 R. Pinto C-----
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Danny JansenWrist04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
            Jordan RomanoElbow04-08-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 9
            Erik SwansonForearm04-08-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 9
            Alek ManoahShoulder04-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 19
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Jeffrey SpringsElbow06-30-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
            Joshua LoweOblique04-21-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 22
            Jonathan ArandaFinger05-02-2024Expected to be out until at least May 3
            Shane BazElbow05-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
            Jonny DeLucaHand04-29-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 30
            Drew RasmussenElbow08-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Taylor WallsHip04-19-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 20
            Shane McClanahanElbow01-31-2025Out for the season
            Taj BradleyPectoral05-09-2024Expected to be out until at least May 10
