2018 World Series score: Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 3 prediction from Strat-O-Matic
The Red Sox are expected to win another tight one in Game 3
The 2018 World Series will continue Friday night, as the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers move out west for Game 3. The Red Sox currently lead the best-of-seven series by a 2-0 margin after taking both games at Fenway Park to begin the series. You might be wondering which team a projection systems favor to win the championship. To answer that question, we've decided to highlight the simulations done by Strat-O-Matic -- which, we'll note, has been more accurate than not in past falls.
So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.
Let's take a quick look at what Strat-O-Matic foresees for Game 3. You can see the full report by clicking here.
Game 3 at Dodger Stadium
|Team
|Runs
|Hits
|Errors
Red Sox
3
6
0
Dodgers
2
9
1
Another nail-biter, another Red Sox win. J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts (playing second base in this simulation) both hit solo home runs. Martinez eventually gives the Red Sox the lead for good in the sixth inning. Worth noting: The Red Sox bullpen goes five scoreless innings in this one. The Red Sox would, at this point, hold a 3-0 lead in the series.
Stream every 2018 World Series game on fuboTV (Try for free). For a complete look at the Fall Classic schedule, click here.
Note that you can view all of Strat-O-Matic's projections for the 2018 World Series by clicking here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez, Yelich win Hank Aaron Awards
The award is presented during the World Series annually to the best hitter in each league
-
Red Sox outfield choice favors Dodgers
The Red Sox are starting J.D. Martinez in left with no DH available, and that plays right into...
-
Game 3 lineups: Benintendi sits for J.D.
In a somewhat surprising move, it's Andrew Benintendi to the bench
-
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 3 odds, picks
Larry Harstein is on an impressive run picking the Red Sox and Dodgers
-
Betts delivers food to Boston's homeless
The Red Sox star did the good deed after a World Series win
-
Cubs considering re-signing Murphy
The Cubs acquired the veteran infielder from the Nationals in August