Hawaii powered its way to the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series title on Sunday afternoon, defeating Curacao 13-3 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hawaii, representing the United States' West region, had a dominant run in the 20-team tournament. The team from Honolulu Little League outscored opponents 60-5 and went 6-0. Hawaii defeated Tennessee in the United States title game on Saturday.

Curacao, from the Caribbean region, won the international championship against Chinese-Taipei, but fell short Sunday. Hawaii hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the home half of the first inning, and then put up seven runs in the third inning to blow the game open. This is the fourth Little League World Series title for a team from Hawaii, and the second in the last four competitions.

The Little League Baseball World Series celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2022, and the event had international participants for the first time since 2019. The 2020 LLWS was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only U.S. teams were allowed to participate in 2021 when Taylor North Little League from Michigan won the championship. Fans were also welcomed back in the stands this year, as only a limited number of family members were allowed in 2021 for COVID-19 safety precautions. The MLB Little League Classic was held on Sunday, Aug. 21, with the Orioles defeating the Red Sox.

Below is a recap of the tournament, with scores from every game as well as the full list of teams.

2022 Little League World Series scores

All times Eastern

Sunday, Aug. 28

West 13, Caribbean 3

Asia-Pacific 2, Southeast 0 (Third-Place Game)

Saturday, Aug. 27

Caribbean 1, Asia-Pacific 0 (International Championship)

West 5, Southeast 1 (U.S. Championship)

Thursday, Aug. 25

Caribbean 2, Mexico 1

Southeast 7, Southwest 1

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Asia-Pacific 5, Mexico 1

West 13, Southeast 0

Caribbean 7, Latin America 2

Southwest 8, Mid-Atlantic 4

Tuesday, Aug 23

Latin America 8, Panama 1

Mid-Atlantic 10, Great Lakes 0

Caribbean 4, Canada 2

Southwest 4, Midwest 0

Monday, Aug. 22

Latin America 8, Japan 7



Mid-Atlantic 7, Metro 1



Asia-Pacific 7, Panama 0

Southeast 5, Great Lakes 2

Mexico 10, Canada 0

West 6, Southwest 0

Sunday, Aug. 21

Caribbean 1, Europe-Africa 0

Midwest 10, Mountain 2

Saturday, Aug. 20

Europe-Africa 12, Australia 7

Midwest 6, Northwest 3

Latin America 3, Puerto Rico 1

Mid-Atlantic 7, New England 5

Friday, Aug. 19

Panama 9, Caribbean 3

Southeast 11, Mountain 2

Canada 6, Japan 0

West 12, Metro 0

Thursday, Aug. 18

Asia-Pacific 2, Europe-Africa 0



Great Lakes 8, Midwest 7

Mexico 6, Puerto Rico 1

Southwest 8, Mid-Atlantic 3

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Caribbean 2, Latin America 0

Southeast 5, New England 3

Canada 7, Australia 0

West 11, Northwest 1

Teams

United States

Great Lakes: Hagerstown Little League; Hagerstown, Indiana

New England: Middleborough Little League; Middleborough, Massachusetts

Northwest: Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League; Bonney Lake, Washington

Metro: Massapequa Coast Little League; Massapequa, New York

Mid-Atlantic: Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball Little League; Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania

Midwest: Davenport Southeast Little League; Davenport, Iowa

Mountain: Snow Canyon Little League; Santa Clara, Utah

Southeast: Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee

Southwest: Pearland Little League; Pearland, Texas

West: Honolulu Little League; Honolulu, Hawaii

International