The Baltimore Orioles won the 2022 Little League Classic over the Boston Red Sox Sunday night in Williamsport, Pa., by a final score of 5-2. Here are some things to know about the fifth annual event held in front of Little League World Series participants.

There was late drama

The Orioles got two runs in the first and the Red Sox got one back in the second. The score remained 2-1 Orioles for nearly the rest of the way. In the top of the eighth, however, Franchy Cordero hit a solo homer to tie the game.

The Orioles didn't waste much time before jumping back on top, however. They put up a three-spot in the bottom of the eighth.

Mateo played hero

Orioles Shortstop Jorge Mateo came through with a bases-loaded double. He went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the game. Here's the game-changing double:

Mateo is hitting .234/.283/.412 this season, but he's an exciting player. He's the AL leader with 27 stolen bases and has 19 doubles, six triples and 12 homers.

Orioles closer Félix Bautista gave up a solo homer to Xander Bogaerts in the ninth but shut the door after that.

The broadcast was Little League heavy

Little League World Series fans should be pleased with the broadcast. While it is a Major League Baseball game, interviews with Little Leaguers were featured through much of the game, highlighting some of the biggest Little League stars and personalities. There were also some fun scenes involving both the big-leaguers and the kids, notably when the camera caught Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor playing paper-rock-scissors with a kid in the front row.

Next year: Nationals vs. Phillies

The event next year will feature two NL East foes, as the Nats will be the home team against the Phillies on Aug. 20, 2023.