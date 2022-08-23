The Little League Baseball World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and is doing so in a slightly different format with an expanded field. The event kicked off Aug. 17 in Williamsport, Pa. and will run through Sunday, Aug. 28. There are four additional teams this year -- two in each bracket -- which expands the competition to a field of 20, making it the largest the tournament has ever hosted. Half of the teams are from the United States, and the other half come from countries around the world.
International teams are participating for the first time since 2019. The 2020 LLWS was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only U.S. teams were allowed to participate in 2021 when Taylor North Little League from Michigan won the championship. Fans have been welcomed back on the stands this year, as only a limited number of family members were allowed in the stands in 2021 for COVID-19 safety precautions.
Chinese Taipei holds the record with 17 titles and Japan is second with a total of 11. Japan has been dominating lately, as five of those titles have happened since 2010. When it comes to the U.S., California holds the most tiles with seven.
Here is everything you need to know about this year's competition:
How to watch 2022 Little League Baseball World Series
- When: Aug. 17-28
- Where: Williamsport, Pa. -- Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Little League Volunteer Stadium
- TV channels: ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Teams
United States
- Great Lakes: Hagerstown Little League; Hagerstown, Indiana
- New England: Middleborough Little League; Middleborough, Massachusetts
- Northwest: Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League; Bonney Lake, Washington
- Metro: Massapequa Coast Little League; Massapequa, New York
- Mid-Atlantic: Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball Little League; Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania
- Midwest: Davenport Southeast Little League; Davenport, Iowa
- Mountain: Snow Canyon Little League; Santa Clara, Utah
- Southeast: Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee
- Southwest: Pearland Little League; Pearland, Texas
- West: Honolulu Little League; Honolulu, Hawaii
International
- Asia-Pacific: Fu Lin Little League; Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
- Australia: Brisbane North Little League; Queensland, Australia
- Canada: Little Mountain Little League; Vancouver, British Columbia
- Caribbean: Pabao Little League; Willemstad, Curacao
- Europe-Africa: Emilia Romagna Little League; Bologna, Italy
- Japan: Takarazuka Little League; Takarazuka, Japan
- Latin America: 14 de Septiembre Little League; Managua, Nicaragua
- Mexico: Matamoros Little League; Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico
- Panama: Aguadulce Cabezera Little League; Aguadulce, Panama
- Puerto Rico: Guaynabo Baseball Little League; Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
2022 Little League World Series schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Tuesday, Aug 23
- Latin America 8, Panama 1
- Great Lakes vs. Mid-Atlantic, 3 p.m. | ESPN
- Canada vs. Caribbean, 5 p.m. | ESPN
- Southwest vs. Midwest, 7 p.m. | ESPN
Monday, Aug. 22
- Latin America 8, Japan 7
- Mid-Atlantic 7, Metro 1
- Asia-Pacific 7, Panama 0
- Southeast 5, Great Lakes 2
- Mexico 10, Canada 0
- West 6, Southwest 0
Sunday, Aug. 21
- Caribbean 1, Europe-Africa 0
- Midwest 10, Mountain 2
Saturday, Aug. 20
- Europe-Africa 12, Australia 7
- Midwest 6, Northwest 3
- Latin America 3, Puerto Rico 1
- Mid-Atlantic 7, New England 5
Friday, Aug. 19
- Panama 9, Caribbean 3
- Southeast 11, Mountain 2
- Canada 6, Japan 0
- West 12, Metro 0
Thursday, Aug. 18
- Asia-Pacific 2, Europe-Africa 0
- Great Lakes 8, Midwest 7
- Mexico 6, Puerto Rico 1
- Southwest 8, Mid-Atlantic 3
Wednesday, Aug. 17
- Caribbean 2, Latin America 0
- Southeast 5, New England 3
- Canada 7, Australia 0
- West 11, Northwest 1