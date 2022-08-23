The Little League Baseball World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and is doing so in a slightly different format with an expanded field. The event kicked off Aug. 17 in Williamsport, Pa. and will run through Sunday, Aug. 28. There are four additional teams this year -- two in each bracket -- which expands the competition to a field of 20, making it the largest the tournament has ever hosted. Half of the teams are from the United States, and the other half come from countries around the world.

International teams are participating for the first time since 2019. The 2020 LLWS was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only U.S. teams were allowed to participate in 2021 when Taylor North Little League from Michigan won the championship. Fans have been welcomed back on the stands this year, as only a limited number of family members were allowed in the stands in 2021 for COVID-19 safety precautions.

Chinese Taipei holds the record with 17 titles and Japan is second with a total of 11. Japan has been dominating lately, as five of those titles have happened since 2010. When it comes to the U.S., California holds the most tiles with seven.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's competition:

How to watch 2022 Little League Baseball World Series

When: Aug. 17-28



Aug. 17-28 Where: Williamsport, Pa. -- Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Little League Volunteer Stadium



Williamsport, Pa. -- Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Little League Volunteer Stadium TV channels: ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC



ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)



Teams

United States

Great Lakes: Hagerstown Little League; Hagerstown, Indiana

Hagerstown Little League; Hagerstown, Indiana New England: Middleborough Little League; Middleborough, Massachusetts

Middleborough Little League; Middleborough, Massachusetts Northwest: Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League; Bonney Lake, Washington

Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League; Bonney Lake, Washington Metro: Massapequa Coast Little League; Massapequa, New York

Massapequa Coast Little League; Massapequa, New York Mid-Atlantic: Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball Little League; Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania

Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball Little League; Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania Midwest: Davenport Southeast Little League; Davenport, Iowa

Davenport Southeast Little League; Davenport, Iowa Mountain: Snow Canyon Little League; Santa Clara, Utah

Snow Canyon Little League; Santa Clara, Utah Southeast: Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee

Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee Southwest: Pearland Little League; Pearland, Texas

Pearland Little League; Pearland, Texas West: Honolulu Little League; Honolulu, Hawaii

International

Asia-Pacific: Fu Lin Little League; Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

Fu Lin Little League; Taipei City, Chinese Taipei Australia: Brisbane North Little League; Queensland, Australia

Brisbane North Little League; Queensland, Australia Canada: Little Mountain Little League; Vancouver, British Columbia

Little Mountain Little League; Vancouver, British Columbia Caribbean: Pabao Little League; Willemstad, Curacao

Pabao Little League; Willemstad, Curacao Europe-Africa: Emilia Romagna Little League; Bologna, Italy

Emilia Romagna Little League; Bologna, Italy Japan: Takarazuka Little League; Takarazuka, Japan

Takarazuka Little League; Takarazuka, Japan Latin America: 14 de Septiembre Little League; Managua, Nicaragua

14 de Septiembre Little League; Managua, Nicaragua Mexico: Matamoros Little League; Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico

Matamoros Little League; Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico Panama: Aguadulce Cabezera Little League; Aguadulce, Panama

Aguadulce Cabezera Little League; Aguadulce, Panama Puerto Rico: Guaynabo Baseball Little League; Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

2022 Little League World Series schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Aug 23

Latin America 8, Panama 1

Great Lakes vs. Mid-Atlantic, 3 p.m. | ESPN

Canada vs. Caribbean, 5 p.m. | ESPN

Southwest vs. Midwest, 7 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, Aug. 22

Latin America 8, Japan 7



Mid-Atlantic 7, Metro 1



Asia-Pacific 7, Panama 0

Southeast 5, Great Lakes 2

Mexico 10, Canada 0

West 6, Southwest 0

Sunday, Aug. 21

Caribbean 1, Europe-Africa 0

Midwest 10, Mountain 2

Saturday, Aug. 20

Europe-Africa 12, Australia 7

Midwest 6, Northwest 3

Latin America 3, Puerto Rico 1

Mid-Atlantic 7, New England 5

Friday, Aug. 19

Panama 9, Caribbean 3

Southeast 11, Mountain 2

Canada 6, Japan 0

West 12, Metro 0

Thursday, Aug. 18

Asia-Pacific 2, Europe-Africa 0



Great Lakes 8, Midwest 7

Mexico 6, Puerto Rico 1

Southwest 8, Mid-Atlantic 3

Wednesday, Aug. 17