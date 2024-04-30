The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted infielder and former first-round pick Tyler Black ahead of his big-league debut. In a corresponding move, the Brewers demoted Owen Miller and moved Wade Miley to the 60-day IL.

Black, 23, hit .303/.393/.525 with five home runs and three stolen bases over 25 Triple-A games to begin the season. Black showed a particular skill for making contact, as he connected on more than 90% of his swings on pitches located within the zone. He posted those numbers while seeing most of his action at first base. In the past, he's also accrued ample experience at second and third bases, with a few cameos in the outfield.

The Brewers selected Black with the 33rd pick in the 2021 draft by way of Wright State. That choice made him the second-highest selected member in Raiders history, trailing only former southpaw and current Tampa Bay Rays announcer Brian Anderson. (Anderson was chosen No. 3 overall by the then-California Angels back in 1993.)

Coincidentally, Anderson will likely be in the building when Black makes his official debut. The Brewers and Rays will continue their three-game series on Tuesday night before concluding it on Wednesday afternoon.

Miller, 27, is a career .239/.287/.345 (78 OPS+) hitter with 15 home runs. He received limited play this season, appearing in just seven contests and going 1 for 12 along the way. It's notable that Miller is a right-handed batter, whereas Black is a lefty. Nevertheless, the Brewers felt that the swap made sense for a roster that includes seven right-handed batters.

Milwaukee enters Tuesday with a 17-11 record on the young season, good for a second-place rank in the National League Central. They trail the Chicago Cubs by a 1/2 game.