Rafael Devers set a Boston Red Sox franchise record on Monday and any time you set a record for a franchise that began in 1901, you know something truly historic occurred. Devers had his sixth straight game with a home run on Monday and he's the first player since Mike Trout in 2022 to have at least six straight games with a home run. The MLB record for consecutive games with a home run is eight, so can Devers continue toward that record and serve as a viable option from the MLB DFS player pool for MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday?

Devers, a left-handed hitter, has a home run in one of three career at-bats against Rays probable right-handed pitcher Zack Littell. How should that previous success factor into your MLB DFS strategy? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI, returning 22.5 points on FanDuel and 17 on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at $3,900 on FanDuel and $6,000 on DraftKings. Acuna had a triple and scored a run on Monday after going 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and a run scored on Sunday. He has reached base safely in 14 of 15 games this month.

Last year's National League MVP had a dominant season, leading baseball in hits (217), runs scored (149), stolen bases (73) and on-base percentage (.416). Although he's gotten off to a slow start compared to those numbers this season, he's still one of the top players in baseball with the potential to put together a huge performance daily, whether that comes from hitting with power or using his speed to his advantage. Acuna is 2-for-3 with a home run over his career against Cubs probable starter Javier Assad, so the 26-year-old should feel comfortable in the batter's box on Tuesday.

McClure is also targeting Tigers outfielder/first baseman Mark Canha ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Canha has reached base safely in eight of his last nine games. He's in the middle of a Tigers lineup that has averaged seven runs over their last four games and his ability to get on base and draw walks could play to his advantage against Royals probable starter Alec Marsh, who has multiple walks in three of his last four starts. Canha's walk rate (12.6%) is better than 86% of the rest of the league.

Canha has a .762 OPS to begin the season, which is a slight increase from last season due to his increased power. The 35-year-old has six home runs through 35 games compared to 11 home runs in 139 contests last season. Canha's position in the Tigers lineup provides him with both RBI and run-scoring opportunities. He's earned his spot in the order by being patient at the plate with a chase rate better than 89% of baseball. By not chasing bad pitches, Canha is finding himself in quality counts and he's taken advantage of that by driving the ball deep in his power surge to begin the 2024 MLB season. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

