Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft got started Sunday night in Los Angeles, and closes out Tuesday with Rounds 11-20. The Baltimore Orioles used the top overall pick to take Jackson Holliday, a high school shortstop from Oklahoma and the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday. A total of 616 picks will be made in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Below, you'll find how you can watch the MLB Draft as well as key storylines.

How to watch 2022 MLB Draft

Date: Tuesday, July 19 (Rounds 11-20) | Time : 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 19 (Rounds 11-20) | : 2 p.m. ET Live stream: MLB.com | TV channel: N/A

Holliday goes No. 1

Holliday was the second Orioles top pick in four years, joining catcher Adley Rutschman. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson ranked him the third-best player in the draft class behind high school outfielder Druw Jones and Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee. Here's what Anderson wrote:

Holliday is one of a few top prospects with big-league bloodlines working in his favor. His father Matt made seven All-Star Games over a 15-year career, and his uncle Josh is the head coach at Oklahoma State (where he's committed to play in the unlikely event he attends college). Holliday hasn't coasted on his name or his connections; he spent the past year getting himself into better shape, and improving his offensive game. He's no longer pulling off pitches as frequently as he had in the past, and he's more open to using the whole field. His explosiveness allows him to smoke almost anything thrown over the plate, and he can run and throw well, too.

Rangers make surprising pick

One of the most surprising picks of Night 1 of the draft featured one of its biggest names. Kumar Rocker, who was a top-10 pick last year by the Mets but failed to sign, ended up getting selected by the Rangers at No. 3 overall. Rocker, formerly a Vanderbilt star, spent part of 2022 pitching in the independent Frontier League. Here's more on the Texas-sized surprise.