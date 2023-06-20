Six teams remain in Omaha and one of the three remaining SEC squads will head home from the 2023 College World Series on Tuesday. No. 5 LSU takes on Tennessee at 7 p.m. ET in an elimination game. It's a rematch of Saturday night when LSU won 6-3, though the Tigers had ace Paul Skenes going in that one. He's on three days of rest, so his availability for Tuesday isn't certain. It's also an elimination game at 2 p.m. ET when TCU and Oral Roberts meet up.

Caesars Sportsbook lists TCU as the -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest 2023 College World Series odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the over/under at 11.5. Tennessee is the slight -120 favorite with the total at 12 in the nightcap. Before making any college baseball picks, be sure to check out the CWS predictions from SportsLine's Allan Bell.

Bell is on an impressive run picking college baseball games for SportsLine. He went 56% throughout the 2022 college baseball postseason, including a +1200 futures hit on Ole Miss winning the national championship. He is 23-15 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, a 60.5% winning clip. Anybody following him has seen big returns.

Top College World Series picks today

One of Bell's CWS picks for Tuesday: He's backing TCU -1.5 (+105) on the run line against Oral Roberts in the 2 p.m. ET matchup. This is another 2023 CWS rematch and TCU appeared to have a win against Oral Roberts wrapped up in the first meeting. Oral Roberts, however, came from behind with a stunning four-run top of the ninth.

Now Bell sees the revenge factor as one positive for the Horned Frogs, but he also thinks this will be a breakout spot for TCU's hitters.

"I've seen TCU countless times this season in pressured situations rise to the challenge over and over again," Bell told SportsLine. "The hits are there for the Horned Frogs, they've just all been at the wrong times which has led to smaller run production than normal. I think that could end Tuesday." See who else to back here.

