trout-getty.png
Getty Images

Phase 2 of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game fan voting has concluded, and that means we know the American League and National League starters for the upcoming Midsummer Classic. 

Phase 1 of the vote left us with two finalists at each position and also granted guaranteed spots to the leading vote-getter in each league: DH Shohei Ohtani of the Angels in the AL and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NL. After Phase 1, the slates were wiped clean, and fans chose between those two finalists at each remaining position (in the outfield, three starters were chosen from six finalists). Now here are the results, as announced by MLB on Thursday: 

Position

American League starter

National League starter

Catcher

Jonah Heim, Rangers

Sean Murphy, Braves

First base

Yandy Díaz, Rays

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

Second base

Marcus Semien, Rangers

Luis Arraez, Marlins

Third base

Josh Jung, Rangers

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

Shortstop

Corey Seager, Rangers

Orlando Arcia, Braves

Outfield

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

Outfield

Mike Trout, Angels

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Outfield

Randy Arozarena, Rays

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks

Designated hitter

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

J.D. Martinez, Dodgers

The Texas Rangers top all comers with four All-Star starters, and in the NL, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers each have three fan-vote selections. 

As a reminder, fans do not vote for the All-Star Game starting pitchers. Those are selected by the two managers, Dusty Baker (Astros) and Rob Thomson (Phillies). The All-Star Game rosters are chosen through fan and player voting, with the commissioner's office filling in the gaps as necessary. Managers no longer select All-Star players.

The 2023 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11, at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. The full rosters will be announced Sunday, July 2.