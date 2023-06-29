Phase 2 of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game fan voting has concluded, and that means we know the American League and National League starters for the upcoming Midsummer Classic.

Phase 1 of the vote left us with two finalists at each position and also granted guaranteed spots to the leading vote-getter in each league: DH Shohei Ohtani of the Angels in the AL and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NL. After Phase 1, the slates were wiped clean, and fans chose between those two finalists at each remaining position (in the outfield, three starters were chosen from six finalists). Now here are the results, as announced by MLB on Thursday:

Position American League starter National League starter Catcher Jonah Heim, Rangers Sean Murphy, Braves First base Yandy Díaz, Rays Freddie Freeman, Dodgers Second base Marcus Semien, Rangers Luis Arraez, Marlins Third base Josh Jung, Rangers Nolan Arenado, Cardinals Shortstop Corey Seager, Rangers Orlando Arcia, Braves Outfield Aaron Judge, Yankees Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves Outfield Mike Trout, Angels Mookie Betts, Dodgers Outfield Randy Arozarena, Rays Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Angels J.D. Martinez, Dodgers

The Texas Rangers top all comers with four All-Star starters, and in the NL, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers each have three fan-vote selections.

As a reminder, fans do not vote for the All-Star Game starting pitchers. Those are selected by the two managers, Dusty Baker (Astros) and Rob Thomson (Phillies). The All-Star Game rosters are chosen through fan and player voting, with the commissioner's office filling in the gaps as necessary. Managers no longer select All-Star players.

The 2023 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11, at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. The full rosters will be announced Sunday, July 2.