Phase 2 of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game fan voting has concluded, and that means we know the American League and National League starters for the upcoming Midsummer Classic.
Phase 1 of the vote left us with two finalists at each position and also granted guaranteed spots to the leading vote-getter in each league: DH Shohei Ohtani of the Angels in the AL and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NL. After Phase 1, the slates were wiped clean, and fans chose between those two finalists at each remaining position (in the outfield, three starters were chosen from six finalists). Now here are the results, as announced by MLB on Thursday:
Position
American League starter
National League starter
Catcher
Jonah Heim, Rangers
Sean Murphy, Braves
First base
Yandy Díaz, Rays
Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
Second base
Marcus Semien, Rangers
Luis Arraez, Marlins
Third base
Josh Jung, Rangers
Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
Shortstop
Corey Seager, Rangers
Orlando Arcia, Braves
Outfield
Aaron Judge, Yankees
Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
Outfield
Mike Trout, Angels
Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Outfield
Randy Arozarena, Rays
Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
Designated hitter
Shohei Ohtani, Angels
J.D. Martinez, Dodgers
The Texas Rangers top all comers with four All-Star starters, and in the NL, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers each have three fan-vote selections.
As a reminder, fans do not vote for the All-Star Game starting pitchers. Those are selected by the two managers, Dusty Baker (Astros) and Rob Thomson (Phillies). The All-Star Game rosters are chosen through fan and player voting, with the commissioner's office filling in the gaps as necessary. Managers no longer select All-Star players.
The 2023 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11, at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. The full rosters will be announced Sunday, July 2.