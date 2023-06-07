The 15-game Wednesday MLB slate features some high-profile battles, and the New York Mets are in need of a victory against the NL East-rival Atlanta Braves. The Braves opened the three-game series with a 6-4 victory on Tuesday at Truist Park, and the Mets were swept by the Blue Jays over the weekend. Also on tap for Wednesday are the second games of series between the first-place Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins and playoff hopefuls the Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will be on the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night, facing crafty Atlanta veteran Charlie Morton.

Mets vs. Braves is set for a first pitch at 7:20 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists Atlanta as the -125 betting favorite (risk $125 to win $100), with New York priced at +105 in its latest MLB odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5. With 14 other games on the Wednesday MLB schedule, there are many possibilities for wagers. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has opened the 2023 MLB season on a 32-24 roll on all-top rated MLB picks (+379). Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Rays to win at -130 at home against the Twins (6:40 p.m. ET). The Rays can get offense from just about any player in the lineup, and Tuesday it was Luke Raley. The outfielder had a triple and hit his 11th home run as MLB-best Tampa Bay took down the AL Central leaders 7-0 in the series opener. Jose Siri also had a home run, giving the Rays a league-high 105 in 68 games. Tampa Bay also is second in runs with 366.

The Rays are 27-6 at home this season, but they know they can't let up. Every team in the AL East has a winning record, so despite their dominance, a division title is still not a guarantee. The Twins lead their division, but their 31-30 record is identical to Boston's, and the Red Sox are in last place in the East. Minnesota's expected Wednesday starter Pablo Lopez has allowed 10 runs on 13 hits over his past two starts. The Rays offense could have a big night at Tropicana Field. See who else to back here.

