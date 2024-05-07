The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics meet in the second of a four-game series on Tuesday afternoon. The Rangers (20-16), have won seven of their last 11 games, and have won 11 of their last 16 games against the A's, including a 6-2 mark in games played at Oakland during that stretch. The Athletics (17-19), who have won eight of 11, won two of three games at Texas last month. Oakland is 10-7 in day games, while Texas is 6-7. The Rangers beat the Athletics 4-2 on Monday.

First pitch from Oakland Coliseum is set for 3:37 p.m. ET. Texas is a -146 favorite on the money line (risk $146 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Athletics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.

Rangers vs. Athletics money line: Texas -146, Oakland +123

Rangers vs. Athletics over-under: 7.5 runs

Rangers vs. Athletics run line: Texas -1.5 (+115)

TEX: The Rangers have covered the run line in 27 of their last 38 games (+18.40 units)

OAK: The Athletics have hit the game total Over in 48 of their last 86 games (+8.60 units)

Why you should back the Rangers

Jose Urena (0-2, 4.35 ERA) is on the hill and he'll be backed by a strong offense. First baseman Nathaniel Lowe has been on a tear. He has hits in three consecutive games and in eight of the last 10. He was 4-for-6 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 15-4 win at Kansas City. He was 2-for-4 in a 4-3 win over Cincinnati on April 28. In 49 career games against Oakland, he is hitting .307 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight homers and 28 RBI.

Right fielder Adolis Garcia entered the series on a seven-game hitting streak. He has eight multi-hit games on the season, including a 3-for-3 performance with two doubles and two RBI in a 6-2 win over Oakland on April 10. He was 5-for-12 with three doubles, one homer and four RBI in a three-game series at Atlanta in mid-April. In 51 career games against the Athletics, he is hitting .260 with 15 doubles, one triple, 12 homers and 41 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Athletics

Right-hander Ross Stripling (1-5, 4.24 ERA) will start for Oakland. Stripling is coming off a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. In that game, he allowed just three hits, while striking out two in six innings of work. In his previous outing, he received a no-decision in a 3-2 win at Baltimore on April 26. He pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits, while striking out three.

Third baseman Abraham Toro has been on fire the past 10 games, with hits in nine of those. He has two or more hits in five of the last six games, including three on Monday night. In Saturday's 20-4 win over Miami, he was 2-for-5 with two RBI. In 44 career games against the Rangers, he is hitting .240 with five doubles, two homers and five RBI. See which team to pick here.

