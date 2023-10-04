The Texas Rangers are moving on in the 2023 MLB playoffs. The Rangers ousted the Rays on Wednesday, winning their second game in a row in Tampa to take the series 2-0. Texas moves on in the bracket to face the top-seeded Orioles in the ALDS. The Rays, despite 99 wins in the regular season, were the first team eliminated in the 2023 postseason. Eleven teams remain in the fight for the World Series title.

Three more games -- Twins-Blue Jays, Brewers-Diamondbacks and Phillies-Marlins -- are on the MLB postseason schedule for Wednesday. Twins vs. Blue Jays got started shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET, and you can follow along here for live updates and key plays throughout the day.

The National League once again gets the night caps Wednesday. The Diamondbacks surprised Corbin Burnes and the Brewers on the road in Game 1, and the sixth-seeded Snakes can advance to face the Dodgers with another win. In the final game of the night, the reigning NL champion Phillies host the Marlins with a chance to punch their ticket to the NLDS with Aaron Nola facing Braxton Garrett in the pitching matchup.

The Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Astros are resting at home this week, as the top two seeds in each league get byes to the League Division Series. Those four teams will host Game 1s of the NLDS and ALDS starting Saturday. Game times for that round have not yet been announced.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs.

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Wild Card Series scores, schedule



Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 5 Rangers 4, No. 4 Rays 0 (Rangers lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins 3, No. 6 Blue Jays 1 (Twins lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 6 Diamondbacks 6, No. 3 Brewers 3 (D-backs lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies 4, No. 5 Marlins 1 (Phillies lead 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1 (Rangers win 2-0)

Game 2: Twins vs. Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: Phillies vs. Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 5

Game 3*: Twins vs. Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3*: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 3*: Phillies vs. Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Divisional round schedule

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: No. 1 Orioles vs. Rangers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 1: No. 2 Astros vs. Twins/Blue Jays (Fox or FS1)

NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 2: Astros vs. Twins/Blue Jays (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Rangers vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: Twins/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies/Marlins vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: Brewers/Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers (TBS

ALDS Game 4*: Rangers vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4*: Twins/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: Phillies/Marlins vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Brewers/Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Astros vs. Twins/Blue Jays (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)