Two bitter NL East rivals square off on Sunday Night Baseball when the New York Mets (18-20) host the Atlanta Braves (24-12) at Citi Field. The Braves are going for the sweep, as they've won four straight games. On Saturday, Atlanta topped New York 4-1. The Mets have dropped five of their last seven matchups. Bryce Elder (1-1, 5.28 ERA) gets the start for Atlanta, while Luis Severino (2-2, 2.93 ERA) gets the nod for the Mets.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Braves are -122 favorites (risk $122 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Braves vs. Mets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.

Braves vs. Mets money line: Atlanta -122, New York +102

Braves vs. Mets run line: New York +1.5 (-159)

Braves vs. Mets over/under: 8 runs

ATL: The Braves have hit the game total Over in 27 of their last 40 games

NYM: The Mets have covered the run line in 32 of their last 51 games

Why you should back the Braves

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna has been on fire to start the season. Ozuna has good plate coverage and owns the power to hammer pitches consistently. The 33-year-old is tied for first in the league in home runs (12), first in RBI (38), and 11th in batting average (.319). In his last outing, Ozuna went 2-of-4 with a double and one run scored.

Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is an exceptional athlete and plays with superb effort both offensively and defensively. Acuña Jr. has a strong throwing arm with good velocity on his swings. The 26-year-old is hitting .252 with three home runs and 10 RBI. In Friday's win over the Mets, he went 1-of-5 with a solo homer. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso may not be the best contact hitter but he certainly has light-tower power. Alonso owns outstanding pop when he connects with the ball and is a nice asset driving in runs for New York. This season, he's batting .215 with nine home runs and 20 RBI. He's logged 2-plus hits in two of his last three games. On May 10, Alonso was 2-of-4 with a double.

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is a solid playmaker on the diamond. Nimmo covers ground with ease in the outfield while being a reliable hitter at the plate. His batting average is .228 with five home runs and 25 RBI. Nimmo has recorded a hit in seven of his last eight outings. On May 7 against the St. Louis Cardinals, the 31-year-old went 1-of-4 with a three-run homer. See which team to pick here.

