Two vital games are on Thursday's MLB schedule as the 2023 postseason continues with NLCS Game 3 in Phoenix and ALCS Game 4 in Arlington. The D-backs returned home to Chase Field after dropping the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Philadelphia and walked off against Craig Kimbrel to record their first NLCS win this year. The Houston Astros bounced back with a crucial win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night in the ALCS and will try to keep the streak going. You can follow live updates of ALCS Game 4 here.

The Astros are trying to claim their third straight pennant, but Houston is facing an uphill climb after falling in an 0-2 hole. The Astros won on Wednesday night in Game 3, as their offense came to life against Max Scherzer. ALCS Game 4 is set for Thursday night in Arlington, Texas.

Houston is the only division winner left standing in these playoffs. The 104-win Braves, 101-win Orioles and 100-win Dodgers were all sent home in the LDS round, combining to go 1-9 in the playoffs. The AL Central champion Twins were also ousted in the ALDS, and the Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were bounced in the Wild Card Series.

The LCS round will last at least through Friday, and could run through next Tuesday (Oct. 24). The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 27, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4

Thursday's playoff schedule

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 1 -- Philadelphia leads 2-1

ALCS Game 4: Rangers vs. Astros, 8:03 p.m. (FS1) -- Texas leads 2-1

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

And now, let's look at the complete schedule. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

All games on Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

(*-denotes if necessary)

League Championship Series schedule



Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 1

ALCS Game 4: Rangers vs. Astros, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5: Rangers vs. Astros, 5:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

League Championship Series scores

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Astros 8, Rangers 5

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: Phillies 10, Diamondbacks 0

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2: Rangers 5, Astros 4

NLCS Game 1: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0

Divisional round scores

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies 3, Braves 1

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 5

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2

Wild Card Series scores

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1