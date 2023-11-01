The Texas Rangers are one win away from winning the first World Series championship in franchise history. The Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday night in World Series Game 5. The Rangers, up 3-1, need one win to clinch the title. The Diamondbacks need three straight wins for their first championship since 2001. Wednesday night's Game 5 features a pitching rematch of Game 1 with Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi facing Zac Gallen of the D-backs.

The Diamondbacks have climbed out of a series hole before in these playoffs. The Snakes were down 2-0 and 3-2 against the Phillies in the NLCS before rallying to win the pennant. Here's a history of 3-1 comebacks in the World Series.

The Rangers are now 10-0 on the road in these playoffs, the most by a single team in a playoff run. They can make it a perfect 11-0 and win the tile on Wednesday in what will be their last road game of the season regardless of result.

The 2023 Fall Classic will again feature November baseball. Game 5 is set for Nov. 1 in Arizona. The Rangers will host Games 6 and 7 back at Globe Life Field if necessary.

2023 World Series schedule, scores

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 5 (11 innings)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks 9, Rangers 1

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: Rangers 3, Diamondbacks 1

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: Rangers 11, Diamondbacks 7 -- Texas leads 3-1

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

*-if necessary

Why Rangers have home-field advantage in World Series

Unlike previous years when World Series home-field advantage was determined by the All-Star Game, we're back to straight regular-season record. This one is easy: the Rangers had 90 wins and the Diamondbacks had 84. No messy tiebreakers.