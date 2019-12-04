Angels reach deal to remain in city of Anaheim through 2050
The team purchased Angel Stadium and the surrounding property for $325 million
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels and the city of Anaheim reached a deal that keeps the Angels playing in Anaheim through 2050. According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, a company affiliated with Angels owner Arte Moreno is set to purchase Angel Stadium, the fourth-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball, and the surrounding parking lots for $325 million.
"We appreciate the mayor's leadership in working to keep the Angels here in Anaheim, which has been our home for over 50 years," Moreno said in a team statement. "Today is the first step in enabling us to invest in our future by building a winning team and delivering a high-quality fan experience."
The deal also includes options that could extend the deal through 2065. As Shaikin notes, the Angels were facing a Dec. 31 deadline to opt out of their Angel Stadium lease, or they would remain bound to it through 2029. The Anaheim City Council is expected to approve the proposed agreement later this month.
Shaikin reports that the agreement between the Angels and the city of Anaheim does not commit the ball club to any specific plan for development on the 153-acre area. A separate agreement is likely to take place within the next year, with more details on the use for the space, whether it's for entertainment, shopping, dining or housing.
The Angels have hired HKS Architects, the firm that advised the Texas Rangers on their new ballpark, Globe Life Field. HKS Architects also worked with the Dodgers on their stadium renovations.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rumors: ChiSox gave Wheeler bigger offer
Here are the latest rumors on the MLB hot stove
-
Mets owners in talks to sell team
Billionaire Steve Cohen is increasing his investment in the Mets
-
2019-20 MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents this winter
-
Phillies ink Wheeler to 5-year deal
The Phillies added a much-needed quality arm to their rotation
-
Yankees outfielder trolls Astros
The exiled Yankees outfielder poked some fun at the Astros
-
Braves boost rotation with Hamels
Atlanta has added a veteran lefty starter to boost its rotation
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night