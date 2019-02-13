Angels won't set a timetable, but expect Shohei Ohtani to return in May
Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery in October
The Los Angeles Angels had already announced entering camp that two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will miss the start of the season as he recovers from the Tommy John operation he underwent last October.
Though Ohtani obviously won't pitch this season, we now have a better idea of when we can expect him to return to the Los Angeles lineup -- and it won't be too much longer.
Per new manager Brad Ausmus, the Angels think Ohtani could return as soon as May:
In Ohtani's absence, the Angels will presumably turn to Albert Pujols or Justin Bour, a free-agent addition with a career 123 OPS+.
Ohtani figures to serve as the everyday DH upon his return. Last season, he hit .285/.361/.564 (152 OPS+) with 22 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 367 plate appearances. As a pitcher, he started 10 times and posted a 126 ERA+ and a 2.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
