Astros vs. Red Sox ALCS: Umpire Joe West plunked on catcher's throw to second and Twitter has jokes

In the eighth inning of Saturday night's ALCS Game 1 between the Astros and Red Sox at Fenway Park, this befell veteran umpire Joe West ...

The throw from Christian Vazquez did not go where intended. West's presence probably saved the Sox a base, and also credit to West for wearing it without even a flinch.

West, of course, isn't the most popular of baseball arbiters, but he is perhaps the most famous. Given this oddity, takes on the Joe Blow weren't hard to find. What follows is a representative sampling ...

So, according to @statcast, Joe West just wore 78.9 mph on the shoulder on the throw down to second from Christian Vazquez. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) October 14, 2018

Joe West might be the only guy on the field with less range than Eduardo Nunez — Matthew Kory (@mattymatty2000) October 14, 2018

Best throw in postseason history — Mark Teahen (@MarkTeahen) October 14, 2018

Headlines in November: MLB Players Association names Christian Vazquez as Man of the Year. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 14, 2018

Christian Vazquez just did what players have been wanting to do for 30 years. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 14, 2018

Christian Vazquez just pegged Joe West with a throw, and Boston will have a parade this October no matter the result of this series — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 14, 2018

I sincerely hope that Joe West writes a country song about this moment — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) October 14, 2018

Joe West just had to have more tv time — Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) October 14, 2018

Joe West, cat-like. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 14, 2018

Joe West attempting to get out of the way pic.twitter.com/RBX4BKHmql — Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) October 14, 2018

The quintessential Joe West fight-or-flight dilemma is knowing there’s a ball coming at you but also knowing there’s a camera on you. #ALCS pic.twitter.com/UlIdqdk4qs — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) October 14, 2018

Joe West sleeping like the rest of us. — Phil (@philhickey01) October 14, 2018

Cowboy Joe West, folks.

