Astros vs. Red Sox ALCS: Umpire Joe West plunked on catcher's throw to second and Twitter has jokes
Veteran umpire Joe West found himself being part of the action in ALCS Game 1
In the eighth inning of Saturday night's ALCS Game 1 between the Astros and Red Sox at Fenway Park, this befell veteran umpire Joe West ...
The throw from Christian Vazquez did not go where intended. West's presence probably saved the Sox a base, and also credit to West for wearing it without even a flinch.
West, of course, isn't the most popular of baseball arbiters, but he is perhaps the most famous. Given this oddity, takes on the Joe Blow weren't hard to find. What follows is a representative sampling ...
Cowboy Joe West, folks.
