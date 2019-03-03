At his first Phillies press conference, Bryce Harper said he wants to 'bring a title back to D.C.'

Slugger Bryce Harper recently agreed to a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. That pact set a new record for total contract value in MLB, and it certainly raises the expectations for the Phillies in 2019 and beyond.

Speaking of all that, the Phillies on Saturday held an introductory press conference for Harper at their Florida spring training facility. Most of it consisted of the usual fare, but it also included one interesting slip-up on Harper's part ...

Double agent Bryce Harper wants to bring a title back to DC pic.twitter.com/uVycRuVUqX — Nate Blogg (@BarstoolNate) March 2, 2019

Yes, Harper slipped up and said he wanted to "bring a title back to D.C." That's understandable. After all, he's been a Phillie for a matter of days/hours after being a member of the Washington Nationals since they drafted him almost nine years ago. Force of habit, you know.

Given that his Phillies contract spans, as noted, 13 years doesn't include an opt-out, if he does bring back a title it will almost certainly be to Philly. So forgive the mistake, Philly partisans. As for Nats fans, take a little parting joy in the notion than you're still somewhere in Harper's head.