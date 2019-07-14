Atlantic League player becomes first professional to steal first base days after new rule is introduced
It was a first at first
There are usually some odd things that happen during minor league and independent league baseball games. Whether it's a wacky promotion to bring fans to the ballpark, or a weird team name change, you can pretty much always count on something out of the ordinary happening at a game.
On Saturday, this proved to be true once again. During the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs' game against the Lancaster Barnstormers in the independent Atlantic League, infielder Tony Thomas became the first player in professional baseball history to steal first base. Thomas was able to do so thanks to a recent experimental playing rule change as an agreement announced MLB and the Atlantic League.
Per the ALPA/MLB press release, the rule states that batters may "steal" first base on any pitch not caught in flight, and that the batter can be thrown out if he attempts to run. Thomas made it to first base without a throw after an 0-1 pitch went to the backstop.
In case you need a refresher on how this is possible, over the winter, MLB and ALPB agreed to a partnership. As part of the three-year agreement, MLB can use the ALPB to experiment with new rules and standards.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for July 14
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
MLB DFS: Best picks, lineups for July 14
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds, July 14 picks
SportsLine simulated Sunday's Red Sox vs. Dodgers game 10,000 times
-
Nationals vs. Phillies odds, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated Sunday's Nationals vs. Phillies game 10,000 times
-
Fans at Fenway chant 'MVP' for Bellinger
Bellinger hit his 31st homer of the season against the Red Sox on Saturday night
-
Twins' Kepler makes history vs. Bauer
Suffice it to say, Kepler has enjoyed facing the Indians right-hander in 2019