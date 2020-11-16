On Monday, the Baseball Hall of Fame released the official ballot for the 2021 induction class. There are 11 newcomers and 14 holdovers from the previous ballot. As a reminder, players must receive 75 percent of the vote to gain enshrinement and they can remain on the ballot for up to 10 years if getting at least five percent of the vote. Those who get less than five percent fall off the ballot.

The voting body consists of BBWAA members who have been in good standing with the organization for at least 10 years. Voters can select anywhere from zero to 10 players.

Players who have been retired for at least five seasons after playing at least 10 seasons in the majors are eligible to be added to the ballot. The first timers on this year's ballot are Mark Buehrle, A.J. Burnett, Michael Cuddyer, Dan Haren, LaTroy Hawkins, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, Aramis Ramírez, Nick Swisher, Shane Victorino and Barry Zito.

Here are the holdovers:

Player Year on ballot Last vote % Curt Schilling 9 70 Roger Clemens 9 61 Barry Bonds 9 60.7 Omar Vizquel 4 52.6 Scott Rolen 4 35.3 Billy Wagner 6 31.7 Gary Sheffield 7 30.5 Todd Helton 3 29.2 Manny Ramirez 5 28.2 Jeff Kent 8 27.5 Andruw Jones 4 19.4 Sammy Sosa 9 13.9 Andy Pettitte 3 11.3 Bobby Abreu 2 5.5

The results of the vote will be revealed on Jan. 26 on MLB Network. The induction ceremony -- which also includes the 2020 class of Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller -- will be July 25 in Cooperstown, NY.

For more, we've broken down seven things to know about this Hall of Fame ballot.