Brandon Belt hospitalized for late night appendectomy, dealing blow to Giants offense

Just as the San Francisco Giants are set to welcome staff ace Madison Bumgarner back from the disabled list, they've lost their top power bat.

First baseman Brandon Belt, who leads the team in most offensive categories, exited Friday's game with stomach pain, and later had his appendix removed. He posted a photo from the hospital on social media:

The Giants confirmed on Saturday morning that Belt did indeed have an appendectomy. They did not, however, announce a timetable for his return or a corresponding roster move.

Giants say Brandon Belt had his appendix removed last night at a local hospital. He’s resting today and should go home this afternoon. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) June 2, 2018

It stands to reason the Giants will place Belt on the 10-day DL and call up another player rather than play shorthanded. Pablo Sandoval is likely first in line for first base at-bats in the meantime, though Buster Posey sees time at the position regularly.

Generally speaking, the recovery timetable for an appendectomy is 2-3 weeks, though some players have returned in as little as 10 days. Either way, Belt is hitting .307/.403/.547 with a team-leading 11 home runs this season, and now the Giants will be without their top power bat for some amount of time.