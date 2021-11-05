The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series on Tuesday night, defeating the Houston Astros in six games. The Braves' championship is their first since 1995 and is notable for its improbable nature. Atlanta had a losing record entering August and was without arguably its best position player (Ronald Acuña Jr.) and pitcher (Mike Soroka). Now, as is the custom, the Braves will host a parade to celebrate their spoils.

The parade will be held Friday, with celebrations taking place in both downtown Atlanta and at the Braves' Truist Park.

The parade is expected to take place beginning at noon, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Additionally, Adam Murphy of CBS 46 reported the Braves will kick things off at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta before moving to the Cobb Performing Arts Center, closer to the Braves home ballpark. From there, the Braves will then finish their victory lap at Truist Park.

Date: Friday, Nov. 5

Location: Centennial Olympic Park; Truist Park

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS46

Here's a look at the parade map, from CBS46:

The Braves' title is the first major professional championship in Atlanta since Atlanta United won the MLS Cup in 2018. The NFL's Atlanta Falcons and NBA's Atlanta Hawks have never delivered championships to the city.

"We are having a parade. I think the people in Atlanta and the great people in Cobb County are going to be very pleased with the parade that we have," Atlanta mayor Keisha Bottoms said Wednesday.

